FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu consulted its members before declaring a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State.

President Bola Tinubu briefed the NASS, security agencies before declaring State of Emergency in Rivers state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu made the proclamation during a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution interprets a state of emergency as a situation of national danger or disaster in which a government suspends normal constitutional procedures to regain control.

The Spokesman of the House, Akintunde Rotimi, confirmed that Tinubu consulted the National Assembly and security agencies before taking the decision.

As reported by The Nation, Rotimi made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

“In response to multiple inquiries, I can confirm that the National Assembly was duly consulted by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in reaching this decision."

He added that the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, the Director-General of the State Security Service (SSS), Adeola Ajayi, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed, met with President Tinubu ahead of the broadcast.

“During this meeting, they were fully briefed on Mr. President’s intentions and all present unanimously expressed their support.

“Furthermore, Mr. President’s formal letter, informing the House of Representatives of his decision and seeking approval in line with Section 305 of the Constitution, has been transmitted and will be read during plenary tomorrow, Wednesday, March 19, 2025, and further legislative action debated and decided.”

NASS leadership and security agencies unanimously expressed their support for a state of emergency in Rivers state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu appointed former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibokette Ibas, as the sole administrator for Rivers state.

President Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.

Tinubu noted that his actions were in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.

Rivers govt speaks as Tinubu declares State of Emergency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers state government on Tuesday night, March 18, said it is early to make comments on the presidential declaration of a state of emergency in the state.

Joseph Johnson, commissioner of information and communications, said it was too hasty for the government to take any position.

“The president has made a declaration and what do you think we can say? I think it is too hasty to make any comment about it.”

