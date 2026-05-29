Chief Marcillinus Nlemigbo has urged the Igbo nation to back President Bola Tinubu’s bid for a second term in the 2027 presidential election

Speaking in Owerri, the APC chieftain stressed the need to put aside ethnic sentiments and praised Tinubu’s leadership in tackling Nigeria’s economic and security challenges

He also commended Imo APC leaders for a smooth primary and revealed that the Imo Council of Elders has chosen Owerri zone to produce Governor Hope Uzodimma’s successor

Business mogul and Imo State Council of Elders member, Chief Marcillinus Nlemigbo, has called on leaders and eligible voters of the Igbo nation to rally behind President Bola Tinubu in his quest for a second term in office.

Speaking in Owerri on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, during discussions on the conduct of the All Progressive Congress (APC) primaries in Imo State, Nlemigbo urged voters to put aside ethnic and tribal sentiments when casting their ballots in the highly anticipated 2027 presidential election.

Chief Marcillinus Nlemigbo urges Igbo voters to support President Tinubu in the 2027 election. Photo credit: BolaTinubu/PeterObi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi’s entry into race

According to TribuneOnline, acknowledging the presence of Mr. Peter Obi, a prominent politician from the Igbo community, Nlemigbo noted his eligibility and qualification for the presidential seat. However, he encouraged the Igbo people to still vote for President Tinubu.

He said:

“Mr Peter Obi is quite eligible and qualified for the presidential seat but there is a process to get there and so the South East should vote massively for President Tinubu because he is working assiduously to liberate the nation from the rot he met in three years ago”.

Tinubu’s leadership praised

The former Imo State APC Chairman emphasised that securing the presidency is not rocket science but requires patience and hard work. He argued that Nigeria’s economic challenges could have worsened without the president’s pragmatic approach and effective management of national resources. Dismissing claims that the presidency had failed to tackle insecurity, Nlemigbo stressed that the issue is global in nature.

He said:

“Insecurity is not peculiar to us as a nation. It has become a global issue and people who are greedy, do not value human lives, do not have the fear of God on them and are rabidly fanatical to their religion or the people behind it”.

Commendation for Imo APC leadership

Nlemigbo commended Governor Hope Uzodimma and APC State Chairman Mr. Austine Onyedebelu for ensuring a hitch-free party primaries in Imo State. He also addressed the Imo Charter of Equity, which rotates the governorship seat among Owerri, Orlu, and Okigwe zones.

He disclosed that the Imo Council of Elders had settled for the Owerri zone to produce Governor Uzodimma’s successor next year.

Reacting to speculation about his own political ambitions, the APC chieftain stated:

“They are all followers and out of this, somebody must emerge and whoever secures the ticket, we will all support him in our party”.

Imo Council of Elders confirms Owerri zone for governorship succession under the Charter of Equity. Photo credit: APCng/Facebook

Source: Twitter

Tinubu clinches APC presidential ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary ahead of the 2027 general elections. Tinubu emerged as the APC presidential candidate for the 2027 general election after his victory across the country.

The President emerged with a total of 10,999,967 votes, while his major contender Stanley Osifo garnered 16,504 votes in the party’s nationwide primary election. As reported by The Punch, during the ongoing national collation of results at the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng