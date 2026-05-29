Eric Chelle says the Super Eagles must cut mistakes to beat Jamaica in the Unity Cup final on Saturday, May 30

Nigeria reached the Unity Cup final after Milwall forward Femi Azeez’s scored a brace against Zimbabwe

Jamaica also arrives in strong form after a 2-0 win over India in the other semi-final

Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle has made it clear that the Super Eagles will need a sharper performance if they want to beat Jamaica in Saturday’s Unity Cup final at The Valley.

Chelle was honest about his side’s 2-0 win over Zimbabwe, a game decided by Femi Azeez’s impressive debut brace.

Eric Chelle has admitted the Super Eagles must work harder in training and put up a better performance in order to defeat Jamaica. Photo by Issam Zerrok

Source: Getty Images

While the result secured Nigeria’s place in the final, the Franco-Malian coach said the performance still left room for improvement.

According to the Unity Cup organisers, the Super Eagles will now face a Jamaica side that also looked solid in their semi-final win over India.

Both teams arrive unbeaten in the competition, but Chelle believes Nigeria cannot rely on talent alone to get the job done.

Chelle admits Super Eagles made some mistakes

Chelle did not hide his assessment of the Zimbabwe game. The Franco-Malian coach pointed out lapses in ball control and decision-making that could become costly against stronger opposition, Sports247 reports.

According to him, the issue is not effort but execution. Nigeria had control in spells, but moments of carelessness allowed Zimbabwe brief openings.

“This is only a friendly game. This is not the World Cup qualifier, but we made some mistakes with the ball. They need to work hard. They need to understand what I want, what the technical staff want and the high level is difficult,” Chelle reacted.

He described the Unity Cup as a friendly tournament, but made it clear that the standards inside the squad cannot drop because of that status. Every match still demands focus and discipline.

Jamaica bring a different test

Jamaica’s win over India showed a team that is organised and comfortable playing at pace.

Goals from Courtney Clarke and Kaheim Dixon secured a routine 2-0 result, setting up a repeat of last year’s final.

Jamaica will hope to claim revenge against the Super Eagles after losing last year's Unity Cup final to Nigeria. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

Chelle acknowledged that the Reggae Boyz will not offer Nigeria the same breathing space Zimbabwe did as their structure and physical presence will require quicker decision-making from the Super Eagles.

The Nigerian coach believes preparation in training will decide the outcome. He wants sharper ball movement, better positioning, and fewer unnecessary risks at the back.

Chelle demands more intensity in training

For Chelle, the message is simple. Nigeria must raise their level before Saturday or risk losing control of the game.

The Super Eagles coach stressed that his latest squad is still learning his system, especially with several young and new players involved.

That adjustment period has shown in moments during the tournament, but he expects a faster response in training before the final.

Femi Azeez’s breakout performance has been one of the positives so far, but Chelle is not focused on individuals. He wants a collective effort that can handle pressure for 90 minutes.

Nigeria are chasing another Unity Cup title after defeating the same opponents last year, but Chelle has made it clear that past success will not decide the final.

The response in training, and how quickly the team corrects their mistakes, will shape what happens against Jamaica.

Jamaica coach sends warning to Nigeria

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Jamaica head coach Rudolph Speid has sent a message to Nigeria ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup final at The Valley on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

The two sides will meet for the second consecutive time in the final, having met in the 2025 final, when Nigeria won the match on penalties after a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes.

Source: Legit.ng