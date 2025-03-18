President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

The dramatic announcement was made on Tuesday, March 18, as tensions between the governor and key political figures, including former Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, reached a boiling point.

Nigerians React as Tinubu Declares State of Emergency in Rivers State

Source: Twitter

The declaration, which was broadcast nationwide, has sparked widespread debate and criticism.

“By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months,” the announcement stated.

Critics argue that this move effectively dissolves both the executive and legislative arms of the state, creating a governance vacuum that could further destabilize the oil-rich state.

The president’s decision has drawn sharp criticism from legal experts and political commentators, with many questioning the constitutional backing of such an action.

Some argue that while the president has the authority to declare a state of emergency, he lacks the power to unilaterally suspend elected officials without the approval of the National Assembly.

A user on X, @KenUttih, expressed strong reservations about the legality of Tinubu’s move, stating:

“President Tinubu doesn’t have the constitutional power to suspend any elected officer, let alone a whole state house of assembly. Yes, he can declare a state of emergency but only with approval from the National Assembly. This action is unconstitutional. Only the House of Assembly can suspend or remove a governor.”

Similarly, @CodeWithBlinks emphasized the legal separation of powers:

“No, in Nigeria, a sitting president cannot suspend or remove a sitting governor. The 1999 Constitution of Nigeria clearly outlines the separation of powers between the federal and state governments. A governor can only be removed through impeachment by the State House of Assembly or through a legal process initiated by the judiciary. What is Nigeria turning into?”

Public Concerns Over Political Interference

Beyond legal concerns, many Nigerians see this move as a political maneuver that may deepen the crisis in Rivers State.

Some fear that the federal government’s intervention could be perceived as favoring one political faction over another.

X user @ambalium shared concerns about the political implications:

“This move could intensify tensions, as it may be perceived as federal intervention favoring one side (Minister Wike or the Federal Government & APC) over the state government led by Gov. Fubara. President Tinubu’s move is stylishly a ‘dictatorship’ or a form of ‘DemoCrazy.’ Definitely, there would be public discontent and polarization.”

Another user, @SimoncoleB, questioned the fairness of the decision, stating:

“Whoever gave this advice to the president did not do it well. This kind of advice may or may not make things worse. Fubara and the people of Rivers should not be punished for the fight between two political personalities. What of Wike in this matter? Why was he not mentioned? Why is Fubara the only one at the receiving end?”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng