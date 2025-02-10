Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Supreme Court of Nigeria on Monday, February 10, quashed the appeal filed by the governor of Rivers, Siminalayi Fubara, challenging the factional leadership of the state house of assembly led by Martin Amaewhule.

Legit.ng reports that Amaewhule is widely regarded as a key ally of Nyesom Wike, the incumbent minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

As reported by Channels Television, a five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, discarded the suit and awarded a cost of two million naira against Governor Fubara. The court directed that the money should be paid to the Rivers house of assembly as the first respondent and Amaewhule as the second respondent.

The crisis within the Rivers state house of assembly traces back to late 2023, following a political fallout between Fubara and his predecessor, now FCT minister Wike.

On October 29, 2023, amid speculations of an impeachment move against Fubara, a fire broke out at the Rivers house of assembly complex around 10 p.m. However, security operatives swiftly took control of the complex while a fire truck was deployed to the scene.

The tensions escalated as Messrs Fubara and Wike struggled over the control of the PDP’s political structure in the state.

