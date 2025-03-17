Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been accused of frustrating the move by the state House of Assembly to put an end to the political crisis in the state

Martin Amaewhule, a faction loyal to the immediate past governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, raised the allegation against the embattled governor

The House alleged that the governor's claim that he sent a letter to them was ridiculous, and challenged him to present a copy of his letter

The Rivers State House of Assembly has claimed that Governor Siminalayi Fubara has been frustrating the move to implement the Supreme Court judgment, particularly on the directive that he should represent the 2025 Appropriation Bill before the assembly.

The assembly, led by Martin Amaewhule, a faction loyal to the immediate past governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, made the allegation against the governor via his spokesperson, Enemi George, in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Sunday, March 16.

Lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike have accused Siminalayi Fubara of being dishonest Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

According to Channels TV, George then called on the public to pressure Governor Fubara to follow due process in presenting the 2025 budget rather than making moves to gain public sympathy by presenting the lawmakers as the main problem in the state.

Rivers lawmakers challenged Fubara

The lawmakers challenged Governor Fubara to present an acknowledgement copy of the letter he said he forwarded to the assembly. They said that they were told that the governor was on his way to a programme at Ogoni and made a stopover at the assembly quarters then granted a press interview claiming he had sent them some letter.

They said they found the governor's claim astonishing as he has not forwarded any letter to the state. George also explained that the governor's aide's allegation that a letter was forwarded via WhatsApp to the lawmakers was awkward, embarrassing and unprofessional.

Rivers lawmakers accused Fbara of lying

He lamented that social media was being washed with the governor's claim. His statement reads in part:

“Nothing can be farther from the truth. We want to state categorically that there is no such letter before the House of Assembly nor any of its staff.

George alleged that Governor Fubara frustrated all efforts of the State House of Assembly to work with him in resolving the growing crisis following the Supreme Court verdict, most especially on the presentation of the 2025 budget.

The Supreme Court has ruled the Martin Amaewhule-led faction of the assembly is the authentic lawmaker and compelled the governor to represent the budget before the assembly or the state allocation should be seized.

Wike vs Fubara: Niger Delta groups issued threat

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has been warned by the INC, IYC and other groups that oil production would be destabilised in Rivers should Governor Siminalayi Fubara be impeached.

According to the groups, the lawmakers loyal to former governor and FCT minister Nyesom Wike should not use the Supreme Court judgment as a ground to impeach the governor.

The lawmakers, whose authority was affirmed by the Supreme Court, earlier issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the governor to represent the 2025 budget.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng