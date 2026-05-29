Millwall has rejected a £20m bid from Ipswich Town for Super Eagles winger Femi Azeez ahead of the summer transfer window

Aston Villa is another Premier League club also monitoring the Super Eagles winger ahead of the summer

Azeez boosted his growing reputation with a stunning two-goal debut for Nigeria in the Unity Cup win against Zimbabwe

Millwall have made a strong statement about the future of Super Eagles winger Femi Azeez after turning down a major offer from Premier League side Ipswich Town.

The Championship club rejected a £20 million bid for the Nigerian attacker despite growing interest in his signature following a brilliant campaign in England.

Millwall have intensified their efforts to keep Super Eagles forward Femi Azeez after rejecting an offer from Premier League club Ipswich. Photo by Charlotte Wilson

Source: Getty Images

Azeez was one of Millwall’s standout performers last season, scoring 11 goals and registering seven assists as the Lions pushed for promotion to the Premier League.

His performances earned him a place in the EFL Championship Team of the Year and placed him firmly on the radar of top-flight clubs.

According to Football Insider, Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna identified the 24-year-old as one of his key transfer targets ahead of the new season.

The Tractor Boys are eager to strengthen after suffering relegation from the Premier League following the 2024/2025 campaign.

Millwall holding out for bigger fee

Millwall’s decision to reject Ipswich’s bid was not based on a desire to keep Azeez at all costs. Reports from Afrik-Foot claim the club simply believe the winger is worth much more than the initial offer.

The London club are said to value the Nigerian international at around £30 million, convinced his age, pace, creativity, and rising profile justify the higher asking price.

Aston Villa have also been linked with the forward and are reportedly keeping tabs on developments.

With multiple clubs showing interest, Millwall appear confident that Azeez’s value could rise even further before the transfer window closes.

Wayne Rooney recently backed the winger to make the jump to the Premier League, and recent events suggest that prediction could soon become reality.

Azeez’s Super Eagles debut changed everything

Azeez’s stock rose even higher after his explosive debut for Nigeria in the Unity Cup against Zimbabwe.

Femi Azeez starred on his Super Eagles, scoring two goals against Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The winger scored twice as the Super Eagles cruised to a 2-0 victory to secure a place in the final against Jamaica.

He opened the scoring inside five minutes before adding his second shortly after the hour mark in a performance that immediately caught attention.

It was the perfect response after the disappointment of Millwall missing out on promotion through the Championship play-offs.

Nigeria will now face Jamaica in the Unity Cup final at The Valley Stadium as they look to maintain their perfect record in the competition.

Eric Chelle criticizes Femi Azeez

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has hit out at Femi Azeez despite scoring two goals on his debut against Zimbabwe in the Unity Cup.

Nigeria defeated the Warriors of Zimbabwe in the semi-final of the Unity Cup at The Valley, the home of Charlton Athletic, on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng