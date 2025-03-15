FCT minister Nyesom Wike has blamed Governor Fubara for fueling the political crisis rocking Rivers state

Wike, on Saturday, stated that he will not interfere with the Rivers State House of Assembly in carrying out its constitutional duties, as the alleged impeachment plot against Fubara thickens

The FCT minister criticised the governor for withholding salaries and allowances of the 27 lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule, stating that it has further contributed to the Rivers crisis

Port Harcourt, Rivers state -Amid an alleged impeachment plot, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has said he will not stop the Rivers State House of Assembly from performing its Constitutional duties.

Wike backs Rivers Assembly, blames Fubara

As reported by The Punch, Wike asserted that he foresaw the current political crisis in the state and advised his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, to take that route, but the latter refused, surrounding himself with people who are ‘ingrates’.

Nyesom Wike made this assertion during a Thanksgiving/Civic Reception held on Saturday, March 15, in Abalama in Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers state, by some Ijaw stakeholders under the aegis of New Associates Kalabari.

He berated the governor for withholding the salaries and allowances of the Martin Amaewhule-led 27 lawmakers because those supporting him told him nothing would happen.

Wike mentions his only sin as impeachment plot thickens

The immediate past governor said his only sin was because he told the governor to ensure that he took care of those who supported him and worked for his emergence and not to abandon them when he emerged.

Wike said:

“Who has High Blood Pressure now? Not them? We we dey sit down dey enjoy. They have high blood pressure. This is what I was avoiding I said look, don’t go through this route. They told you to seize assembly members’ salaries and allowances for more than one year.

“These people have no income to pay their children’s school fees or feed their families, and you were jubilating. People were encouraging you, and nothing will happen. Something has happened.

“And let me tell you I’m not going to stop the assembly from performing their Constitutional duty. The assembly should be allowed to perform its constitutional duty. People who love peace don’t threaten people.

“Assembly people should do their work. Whatever they deem necessary that is Constitutional they should do. I’m not going to stop anybody from carrying out his or her powers. I will not do that.”

Recall that the assembly on Friday adjourned its sittings indefinitely just when the governor had written to the Speaker informing the House of his intentions to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the lawmakers on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

This was after Fubara, was denied entry into the Assembly quarters.

Reacting, Governor Fubara expressed displeasure over the lawmakers’ actions, insisted that he had already informed Speaker Martins Amaewhule about his visit.

Wike vs Fubara: Court judgement worsens Rivers crisis

Legit.ng understands that Governor Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state.

Interestingly, the Supreme Court's judgement worsened their rift and divided the state House of Assembly as members pitched their tents.

