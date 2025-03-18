Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has suspended three commissioners for one month due to absenteeism

The three suspended commissioners were absent from the state executive council meeting without permission

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Jude Okpor, confirmed the development in a statement and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state has announced a one-month suspension of three commissioners in his cabinet for absenteeism.

Absenteeism: Ebonyi gov suspends three commissioners

Ebonyi governor approves suspension of three commissioners. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru

Source: Facebook

The affected commissioners include Solomon Azi, Grants and Donor Agencies; Victor Chukwu, Environment; and Ikeuwa Omebe Ministry of Rural Development.

As reported by Leadership on Tuesday, March 18, the commissioners, according to the Commissioner of Information and State Orientation, Mr. Jude Okpor, were suspended for being absent without any permission during the State Executive Council meeting on Monday, March 17.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Okpor noted that the governor warned against absenteeism and lackadaisical attitude to work by public servants in the state.

Okpor further asserted that Governor Nwifuru also directed that the suspended commissioners be relieved of all the privileges attached to their offices within the duration of the suspension.

Nwifuru warns contractors, approves key state projects

After suspending commissioners, Governor Nwifuru announces commencement of key projects in Ebonyi state. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru

Source: Facebook

As reported by He added that the Governor used the opportunity to warn all contractors handling government projects in the state to expedite efforts in the delivery of such projects in accordance with contractual agreements, vowing that government would no longer hesitate to use all legal means to enforce compliance.

The commissioner added that as part of the state government’s efforts to advance the infrastructural needs at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Afikpo, Council approved the execution of staff quarters, female hostel and health clinic projects.

“This is in line with His Excellency’s resolve to compliment the Renewed Hope initiative of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to provide a conducive environment for both staff and corps members of the scheme”, the Commissioner said.

Read more about Ebonyi state here:

Nwifuru mentions his godfather

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ebonyi governor Francis Nwifuru credited God's divine intervention through the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, with his ascension to the governor's seat in 2023.

Nwifuru made this statement at an empowerment program hosted by Hon. Nkemkanma Kama, who represents Ohaoazara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

According to Nwifuru, he owes his governorship to Umahi's mentorship and guidance. He acknowledged that Umahi ensured his succession at the end of his tenure in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng