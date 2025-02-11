Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru has received massive backlash for approving over N551m for the 2025 Hajj

Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) called on the state assembly to impeach Governor Nwifuru should he continue with the proposal to sponsor 46 Muslims for Hajj

The group said the Ebonyi government should its efforts and energies toward ridding the state of its economic woes and poverty

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Ebonyi State House of Assembly has been urged to commence the impeachment process of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru over N551m Hajj approval for just 46 Muslims in the state.

Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) warned Governor Nwifuru to backtrack from spending N551M of tax-payers money on Islamic pilgrimage.

Association of Ebonyi Indigenes urges Governor Francis Nwifuru to reverse the decision to spend N551m on the 2025 Hajj. Photo credit: Francis Nwifuru

Source: Twitter

The body's President (worldwide), Paschal Oluchukwu, described the decision to spend N551 million on Hajj despite severe economic hardships faced by the common citizens as reckless.

Oluchukwu said this in a statement released in Abuja on Monday, February 10, 2025, and made available to Legit.ng.

"Ebonyi State House of Assembly to immediately commence the process of removing the Governor from office if he goes ahead to approve the said sum just for patronage of any religion whatsoever."

The group called on Governor Nwifuru to reverse the decision and apologize to the poor masses.

He argued that there was no such financial provision for Hajj spending in the 2025 budget.

AEISCID said the governor’s action is an abuse of public office and a gross violation of Section 120 (subsections 3 and 4) of the 1999 Constitution.

"The laws of the land are clear in subsection 3 that; 'No moneys shall be withdrawn from any public fund of the State, other than the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State unless the issue of those moneys has been authorized by a law of the House of Assembly of the State. Subsection 4 also aptly reiterates; "No moneys shall be withdrawn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State or any other public fund of the State except in the manner prescribed by the House of Assembly.'

"As the poorest ranked State in Southern Nigeria, Ebonyi government should ordinarily channel all its efforts and energies towards ridding the impoverished Salt of the nation of its economic woes and poverty. It sounds astonishingly strange that the same Exco on the same day approved only but a paltry sum of N300M for the purposes of 'empowering' some 300 Ebonyians in the first item in its resolutions which it termed: 'HUMAN CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT."

FG commits N90 billion to subsidise 2024 Hajj pilgrimage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government revealed that it provided succour for Muslims travelling for Hajj in 2024.

There was a sudden hike in Hajj fare due to the fluctuation of foreign exchange as the Naira struggled earlier this year.

The subsidisation made the number of pilgrims soar as many could have jettisoned the intention of going if the price was to remain high.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng