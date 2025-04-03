Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (retd.), the Sole Administrator of Rivers state, has announced preparations for the 2025 state budget

He mentioned that his administration will prioritise healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and job creation

Ibas spoke on Thursday when he played host to the delegation of the Rivers State National Assembly caucus, led by Senator Barinada Mpigi, at Government House, Port Harcourt

On Thursday, April 3, the sole administrator of Rivers state, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (retd.), announced that preparations are underway for the state’s 2025 budget.

He noted that his administration's focus will be on healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and job creation.

Ibas revealed this on Thursday, April 3, while hosting a delegation of the Rivers State National Assembly caucus, led by Senator Barinada Mpigi, at Government House, Port Harcourt.

He noted that following the Supreme Court’s verdict on the state’s budget, efforts have been expedited to draft a new appropriation bill that reflects the government’s commitment to social services and economic development.

As reported by The Punch, Ibas said he has been resolute since the assumption of office in restoring law and order, and with support from the security agencies, an environment has been created where Rivers residents feel valued and safer.

The administrator stated that the commitment is to make Rivers a model of peace in the comity of states, with a stable economy and citizens courageous to pursue their livelihood without fear or molestation.

He stated:

“In addition to our peace-building efforts, we are also focused on the economic stability and development of Rivers State.

“Since the Supreme Court verdict on the state’s budget, we have acted swiftly and decided to put together a new budget that reflects our commitment to healthcare, education, social services, and continued infrastructural development.

“We have worked diligently to ensure that the process is transparent, inclusive, and most importantly, expedited. Our goal is to ensure that we do not lose any more time in making the necessary investments that will improve the lives of citizens.”

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu, on March 18, declared a state of emergency in the oil-rich state, suspending Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and the state lawmakers for an initial period of six months.

The president cited the attack on the oil pipeline and the protracted political crisis in the state triggered by the feud between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, as reasons for his action.

Ibok-Ete Ibas, was appointed and sworn in as the sole administrator for the state.

Rivers sole administrator suspends SSG, other appointees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that on Wednesday, March 26, Rivers' sole administrator, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, suspended all political appointees and officeholders in the state with immediate effect.

In a statement on Wednesday, the chief of staff to the administrator said the decision was made under the powers granted to Ibas by President Bola Tinubu.

