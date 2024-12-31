Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru attended Hon. Nkemkanma Kama's empowerment event, emphasizing governance over political rivalry

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has clarified his decision to attend an event organized by a Labour Party legislator, emphasizing that politics should prioritize collaboration over division.

The governor made this statement on Monday, December 30, at Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area, Ebonyi state, during Hon. Nkemkanma Kama's empowerment programme.

Legit.ng reports that Kama represents Ohaoazara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

“Kama is supposed to be my enemy as he belongs to another party, but he has turned out to be my friend.

“After election comes governance. That is why I came with leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, including its chairman," Nwifuru said.

Nwifuru calls for inclusivity, governance beyond party lines

Governor Nwifuru commended Kama’s approach to inclusivity, highlighting his consistent support for the Ebonyi state’s administration, The Nation reported.

“Any time I am engaged in any activity, even a child naming ceremony, Kama is always there.

"I advise him to join APC before the door is closed, as I will campaign for the candidate of my party during elections.

"He should also ensure that these items get to APC members so they would speak well of him when he eventually joins," the governor remarked.

Kama: Empowerment programme to benefit constituents

Hon. Kama, the Labour Party lawmaker, expressed gratitude for the governor’s presence, reiterating their shared commitment to serving the people.

“These items, including tricycles, motorcycles, grinding machines, sewing machines, hair dryers, and knapsacks, are designed to support our constituents in their various endeavours,” Kama stated.

Nwifuru mentions his godfather

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru credited God's divine intervention through the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, with his ascension to the governor's seat in 2023.

Nwifuru made this statement at an empowerment program hosted by Hon. Nkemkanma Kama, who represents Ohaoazara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

According to Nwifuru, he owes his governorship to Umahi's mentorship and guidance. He acknowledged that Umahi ensured his succession at the end of his tenure in 2023.

