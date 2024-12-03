The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress has reacted as Ebonyi state governor, Francis Nwifuru issued a 72-hour ultimatum for them to return to work or be fired

Reacting, Joe Ajaero, the president of the NLC, condemned the threat made by Nwifuru, to sack workers who continue their strike over the non-implementation of the new N70,000 minimum wage

Ajaero described the governor's actions as a display of impunity and urged Governor Nwifuru to engage in dialogue with labour leaders to resolve the issue amicably

The president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has condemned Governor Francis Nwifuru's threat to sack striking workers in Ebonyi state or refuse to pay them for the strike period.

Ebonyi workers shut down state, gov threatens sack

Ajaero, in a statement on Monday night, December 2, accused Governor Nwifuru of refusing to implement the new N70,000 minimum wage, an action he termed as a display of impunity towards workers in the state.

Legit.ng reported that Nwifuru warned the workers to resume work within the next 72 hours or risk being sacked.

Workers in Ebonyi state commenced a one-week strike on Monday, December 2, to demand the implementation of the N70,000 new national minimum wage and consequential adjustments.

The strike action, follows a directive from the NLC for workers in states where the new minimum wage has not been implemented.

But Nwifuru expressed his anger over the strike, asserting that his administration has already made significant wage adjustments, which include N75,000 minimum wage for workers in Grade Levels 1-2 and N40,000 increase for workers in Grade Levels 3-17.

NLC's Ajaero responds to Nwifuru's threat

However, NLC president Ajaero criticized Ebonyi Governor Nwifuru for threatening to sack the striking workers rather than seek dialogue with labour leaders in the state.

He accused the governor of trying to play God.

“We are dismayed by the statement credited to the Ebonyi State Governor, Mr Nwifuru.

“What a reasonable governor acting reasonably ought to have done was to invite the labour leaders in the state for dialogue for a speedy resolution of the facts in issue, but he thinks he is God.

“The world must know that Nwifuru is the first to draw ‘blood in a matter of which he is completely guilty of,” Mr Ajaero said.

