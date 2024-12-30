Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu's minister of work, David Umahi, played a significant role in his political

Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru credited his ascension to the governor's seat in 2023 to God's divine intervention through the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi.

Nwifuru made this statement at an empowerment program hosted by Hon. Nkemkanma Kama, who represents Ohaoazara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. According to Nwifuru, he owes his governorship to Umahi's mentorship and guidance. He acknowledged that Umahi ensured his succession at the end of his tenure in 2023.

Governor Nwifuru appreciates his predecessor

Nwifuru also expressed his gratitude for Umahi's role in his appointment as Speaker of the state House of Assembly for eight years, during which he performed his duties honestly and effectively. He praised Umahi's governance, highlighting his achievements in maintaining peace, developing infrastructure, and promoting human capital development in Ebonyi State.

The governor described Umahi as a goal-getter who knows when to take action and achieve his objectives. The duo has enjoyed a cordial relationship since Nwifuru's succession, with Umahi consistently expressing his confidence in Nwifuru's ability to complete an eight-year tenure in office.

Nwifuru's statement underscores the significant influence Umahi has had on his political career. As he continues navigating his governorship, Nwifuru's relationship with Umahi will likely remain a crucial factor in shaping his policies and decisions. With Umahi's continued support, Nwifuru is poised to build on his predecessor's achievements and drive further development in Ebonyi State.

Ebonyi governor shares cash to 95 graduates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebonyi state governor Francis Nwifuru had shared ₦105,000,000 start-up capital with 895 vocational training graduates.

According to the governor, each of the trainees under the Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru Empowerment Programme (FONEP) will receive ₦3 million each to begin their entrepreneurship journey.

The governor reiterated that the beneficiaries of the funds would be monitored to ensure that the money was spent in the right channel.

