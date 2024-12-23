Governor Francis Nwifuru has expressed disappointment with the actions of some Ebonyi local government chairmen

He ordered them to clear the delayed payment of salaries and pensions to local government workers in the state by noon on Monday, December 23

The chief press secretary to the governor, Monday Uzor, confirmed this in a statement made available to the press on Monday and shared further details

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state, has directed all council chairmen to offset pension and salary arrears of all civil servants in the state on or before noon on Monday, December 23.

Nwifuru orders LG chairmen to pay salaries or resign

The chief press secretary to the governor, Monday Uzor, revealed this in a statement on Monday.

Nwifuru, angered by the moves of the local government chairmen, described the delayed payment of salaries and pensions to local government workers in the state as worrisome.

As reported by The Guardian, he stressed that such a sad experience contradicts his administration’s commitment to delivering good governance anchored on the people’s charter of needs.

The governor warned that he would not fold his arms and allow people to sabotage his effort to execute the social contract with the people.

Speaking further, Nwifuru urged the LG bosses to humbly tender their resignation letter if October and November salaries are not paid by 2:pm on Monday.

“By 2 pm tomorrow, all the staff of the Local Government should receive their salaries and pensions,” he said.

“If by 2 pm tomorrow, staff are not paid October and November salaries, the chairmen should resign,” he added.

Nwifuru threatens striking Ebonyi workers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported tat Governor Nwifuru threatened to withhold the salaries of civil servants and replace any worker participating in the NLC strike, which began on December 2.

Nwifuru expressed his anger over the strike, asserting that his administration has already made significant wage adjustments.

The governor emphasized that workers who fail to return to their offices within 72 hours will be replaced, stating that his government has fulfilled its obligations to the state’s civil service.

