Abdul Rasheeth, an aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has alleged that the North is uninterested in anything related to former President Muhammadu Buhari

Nasir El-Rufai had earlier claimed that he informed Buhari before defecting from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) but the ex-president countered his claim

Buhari, through his spokesperson Garba Shehu, reaffirmed his commitment to the APC and distanced himself from the ongoing political discussions ahead of the 2027 election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Abdul Rasheeth, an aide to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has said the north is not interested in anything related to the immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari clears air on El-Rufai's defection

Buhari reacts to El-Rufai's exit from APC, clarifies ex-Kaduna governor's claim. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari, Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Rasheeth stated this on X while reacting to Buhari’s statement on Thursday, March 13, in which the former president restated his commitment to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former president made this known in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, saying he clarified without referring to any individual or list of personalities, principles, or issues and ideals being discussed about the APC leaders at various levels.

Buhari’s statement came on the heels of an interview in which the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, claimed he got the former president’s consent before dumping the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

On Monday, March 10, El-Rufai announced his resignation from the APC and joined the SDP. Before leaving the party, the former governor criticised the APC and President Bola Tinubu's administration for dumping its promises for Nigeria.

He claimed that the party was being run as a one-man show over its inability to conduct a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting as he lamented about the lack of internal democracy within the APC. He also alleged that the party had left him and he had to move on.

Atiku’s aide insists North not interested in Buhari

Atiku's aide speaks on El-Rufai's defection, reacts to Buhari's stance. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Reacting, Atiku’s aide said El-Rufai only attracted more troubles to himself by linking Buhari to his defection, The Guardian reported.

He said:

“I wish you could see the reactions from the North and the comments on BBC Hausa following his interview.

“During the interview, he mentioned that he had informed Buhari of his departure from the APC. By linking himself to Buhari, he has only created more trouble for himself, as the North is not interested in hearing anything related to Buhari.”

Read more about 2027, El-Rufai, SDP, APC here:

Northern leaders make early moves against Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Northern political leaders, dissatisfied with President Bola Tinubu's administration, are discreetly working to announce their candidate for 2027.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed indicated that he would not seek the People's Democratic Party (PDP) nomination if Jonathan decides to run.

However, one of the insiders close to Jonathan believes that discussions regarding the 2027 election are still premature.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng