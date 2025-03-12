2027: Lamido Mentions ‘Strong Politicians’ Backing Tinubu’s Re-Election Bid, “He Can’t Lose”
- Dr. Bashir Lamido, leader of Arewa Summit International, has maintained that President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 is certain due to strong political alliances
- He stated that top political figures such as Abdul’aziz Yari, Orji Uzor Kalu, Abdullahi Ganduje, and James Ibori are standing strongly behind Tinubu, further weakening opposition chances
- Lamido questioned the ability of opposition parties, including PDP and Labour Party, to form a unified front against Tinubu’s strategic move ahead of 2027
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
FCT, Abuja - Dr. Bashir Lamido, the pioneer leader of Arewa Summit International, on Wednesday, March 12, ruled out the possibility of the incumbent President Ahmed Bola Tinubu losing re-election in 2027.
Lamido: Ganduje, Ibori, others working for Tinubu
He noted that the quality of political heavyweights in support of the president’s re-election would make it practically impossible for Tinubu to lose re-election.
Lamido spoke at the sideline of Abuja Expo” and “Ruhe Global Resources International Education Fair held on Wednesday in Abuja.
2027: Tinubu's re-election assured, says Lamido
As reported by The Sun newspaper, Lamido named Abdul’aziz Yari, Orji Uzor Kalu, Abdullahi Ganduje and James Ibori as prominent politicians whose cooperation with Tinubu will undermine the opposition and guarantee victory for APC.
He questioned the opposition coalition movement’s capacity in forming an undivided coalition ahead of 2027 presidential elections.
According to Lamido:
“When you talk of the possibility of the coalition wrestling power from the ruling party, I think you should also ask yourself a pertinent question, can they agree together? The major opposition platforms, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), are seriously entangled in intense internal wrangling. Does the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have the prospects to lead coalition ahead of 2027?“
Speaking further, he asked:
"Who will fly the ticket? Is it Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi ? Is it Nasir El-rufai or Yemi Osinbajo? Is it Rotimi Amaechi or Bukola Saraki? adding that all of them have presidential ambitions and are not ready to relinquish their interest for another.
"But you see, Tinubu is very smart and strategic. At a time people were thinking that Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, and Chief James Ibori were going to join opposition and work together to unseat president. I learnt that Nasir El-Rufai tried all he could to sow discord between the president and Abdullahi Ganduje by sending him to Saudi Arabia on Ambassadorial duty. Today, the President has closed ranks with them and they are his very reliable allies. The four of them are presidential materials but have already endorsed the president. The president cannot lose when he has men like them."
2027: Northern leaders make early moves against Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Northern political leaders, dissatisfied with President Bola Tinubu's administration, are discreetly working to announce their candidate for 2027.
Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed indicated that he would not seek the People's Democratic Party (PDP) nomination if Jonathan decides to run.
However, one of the insiders close to Jonathan believes that discussions regarding the 2027 election are still premature.
Source: Legit.ng
