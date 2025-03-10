Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, who dumped the APC for the SDP, has continued to generate reactions from stakeholders

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, the senator from the eighth national assembly, has said that the defection of Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is a welcome development.

The former senator explained that the defection would not have any effect on the fortune of the APC in the 2027 general elections in the state.

Recall that the immediate past governor of Kaduna state announced his exit from the APC on Monday, March 10. He was a founding member of the party but pitched his tent with the SDP. However, political pundits are of the view that the move would change Nigeria's political milieu.

Shehu Sani speaks El-Rufai's defection

But in his reaction to the development, Shehu Sani, who is also from Kaduna state, expressed the confidence that the former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)'s exit from the APC did not have any political relevance

He explained that El-Rufai visiting political titans across the country was never a threat because he has no hold in the state. He maintained that the defection was "a good riddance because he stands as a liability to the party in the state."

His statement partly reads:

“I can back this with facts. In 2015, APC had two senators. By 2023, all the senatorial zones were taken over by PDP. Out of the 14 House of Representatives seats in Kaduna State, by the time he left [office as governor], almost nine of the seats were won by PDP, two by the Labour Party, and then three by APC. With him as a governor, the APC also lost the presidential election in Kaduna State.”

See the video of Shehu Sani's interview here:

Reason El-Rufai dumped APC

Legit.ng recall that El-Rufai's defection came after the former governor made several outbursts against the APC and its leadership. He has alleged that the ruling party was being run as a one-man show.

El-Rufai's defection also came 24 hours after the former governor visited the counterpart from Osun, Rauf Aregbesola in Lagos and Pastor Tunde Bakare, another founding member of the ruling party.

El-Rufai speaks on 2027 presidency

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the former Kaduna state governor, said he has yet to discuss his 2027 presidential ambitions with anyone.

The former governor stated this in an interview while speaking on the possibility of taking on President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

El-Rufai recently criticised President Tinubu's administration and the APC after engaging with several opposition leaders.

