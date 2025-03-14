Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, criticized the APC for abandoning its founding principles, accusing the party of prioritizing financial gains over governance

The former governor claimed that President Tinubu’s government sidelined loyal members and awarded ministerial positions to those who could afford to pay for them.

El-Rufai stated that his departure from the APC was a well-considered decision approved by former President Muhammadu Buhari, emphasizing that he has moved on

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has delivered a scathing critique of the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring that the party is "dead."

The former FCT minister also accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration of sidelining loyal members while favouring those who could afford to buy their way into ministerial positions.

El-Rufai made these remarks during an interview with BBC Hausa on Thursday, March 13, where he revealed that his departure from the APC was not sudden but a carefully considered decision, made with the approval of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

El-Rufai: APC has abandoned its core values

According to El-Rufai, the APC has strayed far from the principles it was founded upon, becoming a platform for personal enrichment rather than good governance.

“The APC has completely lost its way. The party no longer upholds justice or rewards loyalty. Instead, everything has a price tag—appointments, positions, and influence,” he said.

He accused the Tinubu-led government of prioritizing financial interests over fairness, claiming that those who worked tirelessly for the party were ignored while ministerial slots were given to those from Tinubu’s inner circle.

“If there is any position or appointment, they give it to a Lagos boy, ignoring those who toiled for the party’s success,” he stated.

Ministerial appointments allegedly sold

El-Rufai further alleged that some individuals had to pay their way into ministerial appointments under Tinubu’s government, suggesting that merit and party loyalty had been abandoned.

“I know people who paid money just to become ministers,” he claimed

He also dismissed claims that he was bitter over not being appointed as a minister, revealing that Tinubu personally asked him to take a role in his cabinet, Vanguard reported.

“Yes, I attended the ministerial screening, but only because the President begged me. He did so publicly in Kaduna. He wanted me to help fix Nigeria’s power sector,” he explained.

El-Rufai speaks on moving on

El-Rufai reiterated that he had formally exited the APC, asserting that the party had already abandoned him long before he made his decision public.

“I didn’t leave the APC—the party left me. I was completely sidelined from all activities. I was never invited to participate, so I saw no reason to stay,” he said.

Before leaving, he sought the blessings of Buhari, who, according to him, understood his reasons and wished him well, Daily Nigerian reported.

“I told Buhari that I was leaving the party, and he gave me his blessings and prayers,” he added.

With his departure now official, El-Rufai insists that he has no regrets, making it clear that he has moved on from the APC.

