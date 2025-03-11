Key political figures like Peter Obi (LP) and Atiku Abubakar (PDP) are exploring coalition options to challenge President Tinubu, with parties like SDP also in the mix

Hamma Hayatu suggests that defeating Tinubu requires ethnic and regional politics, stressing unity among opposition parties to maximize their chances

Hayatu warns that if a coalition isn't formed by March, merging into an existing party like PDP may be the only viable path, while the presidency remains confident in Tinubu’s reelection

As Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election draws closer, political manoeuvrings are intensifying across party lines.

Several opposition figures, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are reportedly strategizing to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Analyst, Hamma Hayatu, has urged Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Nasir El-Rufai to unite strategically if they hope to defeat Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/@PeterObi/@elrufai

Source: UGC

Other parties, such as the Social Democratic Party (SDP), are also being mentioned in discussions on forming a broad coalition to challenge Tinubu.

However, the presidency remains confident that Tinubu will triumph over any opposition, emphasizing his political dominance and strategic leadership.

Analyst Weighs in on Opposition Strategy

Hamma Hayatu, a political analyst, spoke exclusively to Legit.ng on Thursday, February 27, outlining what he believes to be the only viable strategy for defeating Tinubu in the next general election.

"If you want to beat Tinubu in 2027, you must bring ethnic politics into the equation, and even within that, focus on regional politics that counters his Lagos-centered influence," Hayatu said.

He emphasized the necessity of unity among opposition parties, likening the strategy to firefighting tactics.

"When you want to kill a fire, use whatever is available, even if it is dirty water. Later, you can sanitize the environment with clean water," he explained.

Hayatu: Time is against a new coalition

Peter Obi, and Abubakar Atiku, among others, have been advised on a way to defeat Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@atiku/@PeterObi

Source: Facebook

With just two years until the 2027 elections, Hayatu warned that time is running out for opposition parties to form a credible coalition.

"Truly, the 2027 election is two years away. If by March ending the coalition is not ready, then the only option left is for all agreeing parties to merge into one existing party, as there will be no time to groom a new party," he stated.

He further suggested that the PDP, the largest opposition party with an established political structure, has a natural advantage.

"Unless one is being very selfish, PDP has the advantage," Hayatu concluded.

Despite the growing opposition efforts, the presidency has dismissed fears of a serious challenge in 2027. Officials within Tinubu’s administration have repeatedly assured Nigerians that the president's policies and governance will secure his reelection, regardless of coalition efforts by rival parties.

2027: New move spells out roles for opposition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 general elections, the realignment of forces to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from power appears to be on the upswing.

Adebayo Adewole, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential elections, said Nigerians need a renewed mindset and not new political parties to sack President Tinubu and the APC through the ballot in 2027.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng