Muhammadu Buhari, the immediate past president of Nigeria, has said that he remained a member of the APC and urged the public to address him as one

The former president added that he will forever be grateful to the APC and will continue to maximise his resources to enhance its popularity

Buhari's clarification came after former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai claimed that the former president was properly informed about his defection from the APC to the SDP

Kaduna - Former President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he remained a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and urged the public to address him as a loyal member of the ruling party.

The former president made this known in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, saying he clarified without referring to any individual or list of personalities, principles, or issues and ideals being discussed about the APC leaders at various levels.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has said he remained loyal to the APC as Nasir El-Rufai claim ex-president was aware of his defection to SDP Photo Credit: @GarShehu, @elrufai

Source: Twitter

Why Buhari reiterated commitment to APC

Buhari's clarification came amid the claim of the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, who recently dumped the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), that he dumped the ruling party with the consent of the former president.

On Monday, March 10, El-Rufai announced his resignation from the APC and joined the SDP. Before leaving the party, the former governor criticised the APC and President Bola Tinubu's administration for dumping its promises for Nigeria.

He claimed that the party was being run as a one-man show over its inability to conduct a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting as he lamented about the lack of internal democracy within the APC. He also alleged that the party had left him and he had to move on.

Do not doubt my APC membership - Buhari

However, Buhari, speaking on Thursday, March 13, explained that he was clarifying so that no one would be in doubt about his membership and loyalty to the APC. He vowed never to turn against the party and promised to promote it. The statement reads in part:

“I am an APC member and I like to be addressed as such. I will try to popularise the party by all means.”

Buhari added that at the moment, he was very grateful for the support the APC gave him before and during his tenure as the president of Nigeria. He noted that it was the highest honour given to him and that he demanded nothing more.

He explained that the pains taken by the founding fathers of the APC to establish a strong political party that protects Nigeria's constitution and democracy as a system of government were a worthy sacrifice that should be nurtured and cherished.

See Garba Shehu's statement here:

Fayemi denies dumping APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi has made a cryptic comment about his defection rumour, saying nothing has changed.

Fayemi, who was also the immediate past chairman of Nigeria Governors' Forum, warned that it was not too late for the APC to redirect its course and champion internal democracy.

His reaction came amid the defection of ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who dumped the APC, a day after meeting his Osun counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng