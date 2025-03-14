President Bola Tinubu's possibility of returning to office in the 2027 election has come under threats as opposition members began coalition moves

Peter Obi of the Labour Party has met with the PDP governors, who expressed admiration for his political styles and expressed the readiness to work with him

Also, Ladipo Johnson, spokesperson of the NNPP, confirmed that the party and its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, were in merger talks

President Bola Tinubu's chances in the 2027 presidential election have been threatened as moves by the opposition gathered momentum on Thursday, March 14.

This is the details of the plot by Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and the New Nigeria Peoples Party to remove the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged.

Bala Mohammed met with Peter Obi

The Punch reported that Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the PDP Governors' Forum, and Bauchi state governor, confirmed the move following a closed-door meeting with Obi at the government house in Bauchi on Thursday, March 13. The Bauchi governor has said he was ready to work with the LP presidential candidate to secure a purposeful leadership for the country.

The meeting between Bala and Obi came a few days after Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna, who has promised to mobilise the opposition members to ensure that President Tinubu is removed from office in the 2027 election.

El-Rufai commented while speaking on his defection from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Monday, March 10. The former governor said:

“I will focus on engaging with and persuading other opposition leaders and parties to join us and congregate under a unified democratic platform to challenge the APC in all elections and by-elections.”

Bala Mohammed addressed journalists

In his comment to journalists after his closed-door meeting with Peter Obi, the Bauchi governor said that he and the PDP respected and admired Obi's political style.

He noted that the two-term governor of Anambra state has a clear vision of governance and politics. He praised the statesmanship of the former presidential candidate, commended his versatile nature and his deep knowledge of the economy and governance.

Bala then expressed that it would be a delight for him to work with the Labour Party chieftain and that they had earlier met on the way forward for the opposition. He explained that it was time for the opposition to work together.

Also, Ladipo Johnson, the National publicity secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, disclosed that the party and its presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, were in talks with other political parties to defeat Tinubu in the 2027 election.

According to Johnson, the NNPP was being cautious in its move for coalition, adding that the party would announce at the right time.

