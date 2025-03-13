Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai disclosed that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari gave his approval and prayers before he left the APC for the SDP

El-Rufai asserted that he did not leave APC out of fear of expulsion but rather because the party had drifted from its values

While El-Rufai stated he did not feel betrayed by Tinubu, he expressed disappointment

Former Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai has revealed that ex-President Muhammadu Buhari approved and prayed for him before he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Speaking in an interview with BBC Hausa on Thursday, March 13, El-Rufai said he met with Buhari on March 7 to inform him about his plans to leave the ruling party.

Nasir El-Rufai mentioned a powerful ex-president who approved and blessed him before he exited the APC for the SDP. Photo credit: @elrufai/@MBuhari

Source: Twitter

“I visited him [Buhari] on Friday and explained my consultations regarding my decision to leave the party. I sought his prayers and support and informed him of the new party I intended to join. He gave me his blessings and wished me well,” El-Rufai stated.

He added that Buhari responded neutrally, stating,

“He [Buhari] said he is now a statesman while we remain the politicians. rHe acknowledged our good intentions and prayed for us.”

El-Rufai, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and two-term Kaduna governor stated that leaving the APC was a necessary step given the current situation within the party.

“What happened next? I left their party and told them to eat it if it is food,” he remarked.

El-Rufai: ‘I would have preferred being expelled’

Addressing claims that he hurriedly left to avoid being expelled, El-Rufai said he wished the party had taken such action.

“It would have been better if they expelled me. I have always maintained that the APC would be my last political party. If they had expelled me, I wouldn’t have needed to explain my departure. But as I see it, I didn’t leave the APC; rather, the APC left me,” he clarified.

El-Rufai speaks on seeking ministerial position from Tinubu

Nasir El-Rufai speaks to Nigerians about lobbying for a ministerial position from Tinubu. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@elrufai

Source: Twitter

Refuting speculation that his departure was linked to his exclusion from the Tinubu administration’s ministerial appointments, El-Rufai dismissed the claims, Leadership reported.

“That’s just what people say. But the real question is: Did I ever lobby to become a minister? I know those who paid money for ministerial positions,” he said.

He also recalled that President Tinubu had personally requested his assistance, particularly in addressing Nigeria’s power sector challenges, as reported by Daily Nigerian.

“If Tinubu had made a private promise to appoint me, he could have denied it. But he publicly appealed to me in Kaduna to work with him. Even then, I did not immediately agree until we had a private discussion.

“He [Tinubu] stated that solving Nigeria’s power crisis was crucial for national development and that past leaders had failed in this area.

“He sought my support in making his administration the one that finally resolved the power problem. It was based on this that I considered working with him, believing he was serious,” El-Rufai recounted.

El-Rufai: ‘Tinubu betrayed himself, not me

When asked if he felt betrayed by President Tinubu, El-Rufai responded, “No, he only betrayed himself.”

On whether he regretted supporting Tinubu’s presidential bid, he said, “I wouldn’t say I regret it, but I am disappointed.”

El-Rufai speaks on 2027 presidency

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasir El-Rufai, the former Kaduna state governor, said he has yet to discuss his 2027 presidential ambitions with anyone.

The former governor stated this in an interview while speaking on the possibility of taking on President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

El-Rufai recently criticised President Tinubu's administration and the APC after engaging with several opposition leaders.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng