Mudashiru Obasa reclaimed his seat as speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly on Monday, March 3

Obasa was sworn in following the resignation of an overwhelmed Mojisola Meranda, who stepped down as speaker after 49 days in office

Legit.ng exclusively gathered that there is a real chance of Obasa resigning when plenary resumes

Ikeja, Lagos state - The reinstated speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, may resign when plenary resumes at the hallowed chamber.

As exclusively gathered by Legit.ng on Monday afternoon, March 3, Obasa's reinstatement is part of the agreement reached by the opposing parties to resolve the ongoing conflict in the Lagos assembly.

Two separate sources with strong connections to the Lagos state house of assembly informed Legit.ng that Obasa would resign when the house reconvenes.

Earlier on Monday, March 3, Obasa, a top chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), adjourned plenary indefinitely. This follows the Agege politician's comeback and resignation of Mojisola Meranda, who spent only 49 days as speaker.

It would be recalled that on January 13, 2025, Obasa was impeached by the majority of members of the Lagos assembly over allegations bothering on corruption, gross misconduct, and abuse of office. Meranda was immediately elected and sworn in as his successor. Obasa, who was out of the country at the time, disputed his removal, branding it "illegal".

Despite the vote of confidence passed on Meranda by her colleagues in February, some influential APC chieftains in Lagos state who are not state legislators are believed to have influenced the dramatic turn of events.

Who could be the likely successor to Obasa?

Asked who will succeed Obasa as the next speaker in the event the 52-year-old steps down, one of the sources disclosed that the final agreement has not been reached, "but, it will be another person from Lagos West senatorial district".

The source added that he does not know the timeline of when the resignation will happen.

It is understood that the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC)—the powerful political machine created by President Bola Tinubu—has been deliberating on Obasa's fate. The GAC is the highest decision-making body of the Lagos APC and is comprised of prominent party leaders across the state.

