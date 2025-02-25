Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The controversy surrounding the speakership of Mojisola Lasbat Meranda in the Lagos state house of assembly has taken a new twist.

As exclusively gathered by Legit.ng on Tuesday, February 25, many members of the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC) are opposed to the emergence of David Setonji as the speaker in the event Meranda is forced to step down.

Lagos Speaker Mojisola Meranda is still 'under pressure' to resign. Photo credits: @wipfng, @InsideMainland

Source: Twitter

A top source with a strong connection to the Lagos state house of assembly informed Legit.ng that there is still pressure on Meranda to step down. Meranda, who represents the Apapa 1 constituency, took the oath of office during a heated plenary session on Monday, January 13, following the removal of top Agege politician, Mudashiru Obasa.

The Lagos GAC, the powerful political machine created by President Bola Tinubu, has been deliberating on Meranda's fate. The GAC is the highest decision-making body of Lagos state APC, comprised of prominent leaders of the party across the state.

The source disclosed:

"Many GAC members are already complaining about the likely emergence of Honourable Setonji as speaker if Meranda is forced to step down.

"Secondly, a certain demography in the GAC want Setonji. However, he is from the same senatorial district (Lagos West) as the party chairman (Cornelius Ojelabi) and the senator (Idiat Oluranti Adebule)."

Crisis: Lagos APC searches for solution

Meanwhile, the Lagos chapter of the APC is looking for a political solution to the crisis rocking the state house of assembly. Amid the search, Legit.ng understands that Setonji's emergence will create more problems as other parts of Lagos West will feel marginalised, giving 'undue advantage' to Badagry.

Apart from Setonji, another name that has been mentioned as a likely candidate for the seat is Wale Rauf (Amuwo Odofin II). Rauf has been in the house since 2019.

On Tuesday, February 25, Legit.ng scooped that Temitope Adewale, the current house majority leader, is another feasible option.

An ally of President Tinubu, Adewale worked with the Nigerian leader as the senior special assistant on youths politics and policy. Among several other public office roles, the 41-year-old was ex-Lagos governor, Babatunde Fashola's senior special assistant on works and infrastructure.

Amid the uncertainties, Legit.ng reports that the discussion among the GAC concerning the house's speakership role was said to have ended in a deadlock over the weekend. Another meeting has been scheduled for this week.

