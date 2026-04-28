Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation magazine and Atiku ally, raised concerns over alleged hostility from Obidient supporters

Momodu said it was “very sad” that Atiku Abubakar, who once supported Peter Obi’s vice-presidential ambition, was now facing online attacks

Social media reactions intensified as commentators disputed claims of harassment, with many users calling for evidence and urging focus on issue-based political engagement

A top ally of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Dele Momodu, has expressed concern over what he described as increasing hostility linked to supporters of the Obidient movement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Momodu, in a post shared on social media, lamented what he called rising attacks against political figures and urged caution in political engagement.

Top Atiku's Ally Raises Fresh Concern Over Obidients, "It Is Very Sad"

Source: Facebook

Concern over alleged harassment of Atiku

The Ovation magazine publisher suggested that some individuals identifying as Obidients may be involved in bullying narratives directed at Atiku Abubakar, although he expressed hope that such actions were not representative of the broader movement.

“It is extremely sad that a man who gave PETER OBI his first Vice Presidential ticket is being bullied in this manner. I wish to believe this is the handiwork of fake OBIDIENTS and agent provocateur,” he wrote.

Heated reactions trail online exchanges

The comments followed a wave of online exchanges involving supporters of Atiku and those aligned with the Obidient movement, with accusations and counter-accusations dominating discussions on social media platform X.

Another commentator, Emma Ik Umeh, also weighed in on the debate, expressing concern over the tone of political discourse.

“It has gotten to the point that Obidients are now wishing death on Atiku, because he is exercising his right to contest,” he wrote.

“I won’t tell you guys to stop ooh, continue.. You will see who will cry.”

Nigerians react to allegations

The remarks triggered strong reactions from social media users, many of whom dismissed the claims and accused political actors of spreading misinformation to discredit the Obidient movement.

One user, TheVanGodson, argued that it was unfair to generalise behaviour, saying criticism should be directed at individuals rather than entire groups.

He said:

"Obidients have never wished death on Atiku or any leader in ADC, stop spreading your hypocritical propaganda. The real sycophants are those attacking Peter Obi and the Obidient movement. Your sponsors will regret their atrocities against the will of Nigerians, who are demanding genuine change and accountability. Keep underestimating us, but the people’s voice cannot be silenced."

@Egbulek said:

"Instead of advising your principal to support the Change that's required you're here foaming in the mouth. Making a general statement about Obidient is wrong and you should stop it."

@tiwexman said:

"Please screenshot the tweet where anyone wished him dead, tell your principal to read the room, stop the falsehood , if it happened in any case we will treat the person mess up."

Source: Legit.ng