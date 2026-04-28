Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage made known her source of inspiration in the music industry

In an interview with Rolling Stone Africa, Savage listed a couple of foreign and Nigerian musicians

The viral clip caught the attention of her Nigerian fans as they pointed out what they noticed about her list

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has revealed that Afrobeats heavyweights Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy are among the artists she draws inspiration from.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone Africa, the award‑winning star spoke candidly about the influences that shape her music.

Tiwa Savage finally reveals which star fuels her artistry. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

“I am inspired by so many people. Musically, I am inspired by Brandy… I also listen to Jazz… I am inspired by my peers,” she said. “You know, Wiz, Burna, David. You know, everybody. I am inspired by so many people, but I look up to God.”

Her comments come a year after she challenged the dominance of the male trio often hailed as Afrobeats’ “Big 3.”

In 2025, Savage argued that the label unfairly sidelines female artists and other rising talents in the genre.

“Think about it, right? Certain types of artists get paid more. So, they get the opportunity to spend more on influencers and radio play so you’re going to hear their music way more,” she said at the time. “And I also feel like it’s unfair to have that conversation about the Top 3 and not mention someone like Tems. Are you serious?”

Savage later clarified her viral “fcck the big three” remark, stressing that her criticism was directed at the restrictive label rather than the individuals themselves.

She pointed to the success of stars such as Yemi Alade, Flavour, Asake, Tems, and Rema, questioning why they are excluded from the conversation.

Watch her speak below:

Nigerians react to Tiwa Savage's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kofobaby_ said:

"That wiz heavy for her mouth 😂😂😂😂."

fa.ith7821 said:

"Una see say that davido she mention no sweet for her mouth 😂. She get reason why she mention David."

kelz_334 said:

"See how she start with wiz, burna then last na 003 😂😂."

thebako_0 said:

"Make this my eyes no put me for trouble one day."

governor_rm said:

"Not even flavour wey first kiss you?"

erika320064 said:

"She added David not because she likes him just get some praises."

bolaj.ii001 said:

"Aunty tiwa no wan chop dragging 😂😂for peace to rain she just mention the last name 😂😂😂."

whyteofl said:

"Fc go soon cut David’s name. Most artists will always want to mention wiz not because of his craft lol but his most disrespectful fan base in the world 😂. Always in competition with people that ain’t competing with them."

Tiwa Savage’s confession sparks debate among fans of Burna, Wizkid and Davido. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage's ex speaks about her

Legit.ng earlier reported that Teebillz, Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, opened up about their relationship in an interview with Daddy Freeze.

In the recording, he mentioned that he has a lot of respect for her and that they communicate freely over the phone. The talent manager added that Tiwa speaks with his lover abroad, adding that they gossip as if they have known each other for a long time.

Source: Legit.ng