A Nigerian man has drawn attention after he proposed to his lovely girlfriend on Olumo Rock in Abeokuta, Ogun State after 10 years of being together

The proposal took place during a sightseeing trip, with people cheering and recording the beautiful moment

The couple shared their journey online, celebrating their love story and engagement with emotional messages

Two lovers have created a sight to behold after the boyfriend proposed to his lady on Olumo Rock, in the heart of Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

In a spectacular video shared on TikTok, a man and his woman went for sightseeing at the historic 137-meter granite formation in Abeokuta, and before their trip ended, the man decided to pop the question.

A Nigerian man proposes to his girlfriend on Olumo Rock in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Photo credit: @kitanandbimpe/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man proposes to girlfriend on Olumo Rock

The video was shared on their joint TikTok page, @kitanandbimpe. It was disclosed that they have been together for about 10 years.

In the trending video, the couple was surrounded by people cheering for the proposal while singing Ed Sheeran's song "Perfect". The couple continued hugging each other with lovely smiles on their faces. The lady also continued to admire the proposal ring.

As the cheering went on, many turned on their phones and began recording the moment.

A young man proposes to his girlfriend of10 years. Photo credit: @kitanandbimpe/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Captioning the video, they said:

"We were just kids when we fell in love… no roadmap, no certainty, just pure hearts holding onto something real 🤍

We’ve had our seasons of lack, moments of doubt, and times when all we had was faith… but God kept us, guided us, and never let go of our story.

10 years later… here we are. Still standing, still choosing each other… and now, forever begins 💍✨

Glory be to God for writing a love story this beautiful. 🤍"

Reactions as man proposes on Olumo Rock

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Oyinkansola said:

"The two of you, what is photosynthesis?"

artist in UNILAG said:

"Abeg jare,I just dey wake,make nobody even vex me this morning."

arinpe's signature said:

"Congratulations.🥰 I get the aso oke na man remain. 🤲😁"

LEEMARH said:

"Una love go last like Olumo Rock."

Adekola said:

"Jealousy in me no feel allow me congratulate you 😌"

Risqat closet said:

"You mean this happen on top our Olumo...I hope they collect money for that spot. 😂🥰"

tokab__properties_ltd said:

"This is so beautiful. 🥰 Congratulations BIMBIM. Really happy for you."

Oyin Ade Provision store said:

"My lovers since university days, at last I’m so happy for you guys awwwwwn. 🫣🫣🫣"

Big spiral said:

"Awwn. I just opened TikTok and this was the first video I saw. 🤭❤️Congratulations stranger.🥰Wishing you both so much happiness."

February 21st said:

"First video on TikTok.😩😩😩😂 TikTok why nah 😂Nah single I single ooo congratulations."

Watch the video below:

Man proposes to lover inside Aeroplane

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man took the bold step to propose marriage to his beloved wife-to-be on a United Nigeria flight.

A short clip has shown the heartwarming moment the flight attendant announced the intended proposal before the man helped his wife-to-be out of her seat to seal their love with an engagement ring.

Internet users who watched the video gushed over the flight marriage proposal, while others spoke about other aspects of the engagement.

Source: Legit.ng