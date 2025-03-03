Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The removed speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has returned to his position.

Vanguard noted the update in a report on Monday afternoon, March 3, 2025.

The plenary is ongoing at the assembly chambers as of the time of this report.

Noheem Adams of Eti Osa Constituency 1 nominated Obasa. His nomination was seconded by Nureni Akinsaya of Mushin constituency.

Legit.ng reports that Obasa's comeback comes amid much pressure from certain heavyweights within the Lagos chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The pressure had led to the resignation of Mojisola Meranda on Monday, March 3, and taking up her former role as deputy speaker.

It would be recalled that on January 13, 2025, Obasa was impeached by the majority of members of the Lagos assembly over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office. Meranda was immediately elected and sworn in as his successor. At the time, Obasa was out of the country.

Despite the vote of confidence passed on Meranda by her colleagues in February, some influential APC chieftains in Lagos state who are not state legislators are widely believed to have influenced the dramatic turn of events.

