BREAKING: Meranda sworn in as Deputy Speaker after resignation as Speaker
In a fresh twist to the ongoing leadership crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda has resigned from her position as Speaker.
However, she was immediately sworn in as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly on Monday, March 4.
Meranda's resignation comes amid heightened tension and internal divisions within the Assembly following the controversial removal of former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, which has left lawmakers and party leaders sharply divided.
Sources at the Assembly confirmed that Meranda was nominated for the role of Deputy Speaker and swiftly sworn in during a brief ceremony inside the chamber.
Despite the latest development, the leadership crisis in the Lagos Assembly remains far from over, as conflicting factions continue to jostle for control, with Obasa's loyalists still challenging the legitimacy of the recent changes.
Security around the Assembly complex remains tight, while political observers closely monitor how the power struggle will unfold in the coming days.
Details to follow…
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944