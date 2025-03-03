In a fresh twist to the ongoing leadership crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda has resigned from her position as Speaker.

However, she was immediately sworn in as the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly on Monday, March 4.

Meranda sworn in as Deputy Speaker after resignation as Speaker

Source: Facebook

Meranda's resignation comes amid heightened tension and internal divisions within the Assembly following the controversial removal of former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, which has left lawmakers and party leaders sharply divided.

Sources at the Assembly confirmed that Meranda was nominated for the role of Deputy Speaker and swiftly sworn in during a brief ceremony inside the chamber.

Despite the latest development, the leadership crisis in the Lagos Assembly remains far from over, as conflicting factions continue to jostle for control, with Obasa's loyalists still challenging the legitimacy of the recent changes.

Security around the Assembly complex remains tight, while political observers closely monitor how the power struggle will unfold in the coming days.

Details to follow…

Source: Legit.ng