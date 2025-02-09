Cracks Emerge in Tinubu’s Dynasty: "This Crisis is a Significant Test For Him"
- Amid alleged displeasure from President Bola Tinubu, the Governor’s Advisory Council of the Lagos APC held a meeting to deliberate on the fate of former speaker Mudashiru Obasa, whose removal sparked controversy within the party
- Legit.ng recalls that Obasa was impeached on Monday, January 13, 2025, by the majority members of the Lagos state house of assembly over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office
- Obasa's deputy, Mojisola Meranda, was immediately elected and sworn in as his successor
Ikeja, Lagos state - The removal of Mudashiru Obasa as the speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly has reportedly created cracks in President Bola Tinubu’s dynasty.
As reported by The Punch on Sunday, February 9, 2025, there are indications that Tinubu’s decades-long political dynasty in Lagos is experiencing its first major crisis following the intrigues that trailed Obasa's removal from the exalted seat.
Earlier, it was widely believed that Tinubu supported Obasa’s removal. However, sources close to the president and familiar with Lagos APC politics revealed that the president was not consulted before the lawmakers took the decision.
President Tinubu was reportedly embarrassed that such a significant political move was executed without his knowledge and was puzzled as to why many members of the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC) would support the decision. The GAC is the apex decision-making organ of the APC, whose decisions are binding on members.
Obasa's removal: Tinubu's instruction disclosed
To assert his authority, President Tinubu reportedly directed GAC members to persuade Lagos lawmakers to reinstate Obasa.
It was gathered that the GAC members held a marathon meeting on Monday, February 3, at the Governor’s Lodge in Marina, Lagos, where they conveyed President Tinubu’s directive to the lawmakers.
However, despite apologising to Tinubu at the meeting and reaffirming their loyalty to the president, the lawmakers reportedly insisted that Obasa would not be reinstated.
Of the 39 lawmakers present at the meeting, 37 voted against Obasa’s reinstatement.
A source said:
“The President is not happy that the lawmakers and the GAC acted in this manner. He feels betrayed. You know the level of control he has in Lagos. This crisis is a significant test for him."
Lagos lawmakers pledge support for Tinubu
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that members of the Lagos state house of assembly expressed their unwavering support and loyalty to President Tinubu for his 'impressive achievements' and the Renewed Hope Agenda.
The lawmakers hailed Tinubu for his 'performance as Lagos state governor', and for improving the nation’s socioeconomic fortune.
