Ikeja, Lagos state - The speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, has resigned from the position.

Legit.ng reports that the development comes after much pressure from the All Progressives Congress (APC) heavyweights in Lagos state.

Meranda, the first-ever female speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, spent just 49 days at the helm of affairs.

As reported by Vanguard on Monday, March 3, Meranda said she resigned to protect the state assembly, adding that she is not a 'quitter'.

She said:

“I take a bow as you as your speaker."

It would be recalled that Meranda, the lawmaker representing Apapa I constituency, was sworn in as speaker on January 13, 2025, following the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office. However, immense pressure was put on her to step down, especially from members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

The Lagos GAC, the powerful political machine created by President Bola Tinubu, has held several meetings concerning Meranda's fate. The GAC is the highest decision-making body of the Lagos state APC and is comprised of prominent party leaders across the state.

Key officials of Lagos assembly step down

In the same vein, the Lagos assembly deputy chief whip, Okanlawon Sani, tendered his resignation amid the leadership crisis rocking the assembly.

The deputy speaker and chief whip also resigned.

More to follow...

