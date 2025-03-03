Mojisola Meranda representing the Apapa 1 constituency has opened up on her reason for resigning the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly

Meranda said she resigned after spending 49 days in office to avoid further unnecessary legislative conflicts

He vowed not to stray from the well-established path of honour and dignity of her late father, the past Ojora of Lagos

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ikeja, Lagos state - Mojisola Meranda has explained the reason she resigned as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly after spending 49 days in office.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Meranda announced her resignation as speaker and was re-elected as deputy speaker of the Lagos assembly during a plenary session on Monday, March 3, 2025.

Mojisola Meranda says she resigned to avoid further unnecessary conflict in the legislature. Photo credit: @rthonmjmeranda

Source: Twitter

According to The Nation, Meranda said she decided to resign to avoid further unnecessary conflict and embarrassment in the dispute with Mudashiru Obasa.

“I have chosen to resign to uphold the integrity of this institution. I made history as the first female speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly and deeply cherished the solidarity freely offered to me during my tenure.”

She said she is not a quitter while describing her party, the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s decision as supreme.

“I have chosen to resign to uphold the integrity of this institution. I made history as the first female speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly and deeply cherished the solidarity freely offered to me during my tenure.

“I am sincerely grateful to each of you for your unwavering support throughout my brief time in office. As I step down from the position of speaker, I remain committed to serving the people of Apapa 1 constituency.

“I am not a quitter; I have taken this step to avoid further unnecessary conflict and embarrassment.

“The party’s decision is supreme, and at this juncture, I take a bow as speaker. Thank you all.”

Obasa Returns as Speaker Lagos House of Assembly

Legit.ng earlier reported that the removed speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, Obasa returned to his position.

Noheem Adams of Eti Osa Constituency 1 nominated Obasa. His nomination was seconded by Nureni Akinsaya of the Mushin constituency.

It was gathered that Obasa's comeback comes amid much pressure from certain heavyweights within the Lagos chapter of the ruling APC.

Obasa to resign days after reinstatement as Speaker

Legit.ng exclusively gathered that there is a real chance of Obasa resigning when plenary resumes.

Obasa's reinstatement is part of the agreement reached by the opposing parties to resolve the ongoing conflict in the Lagos assembly.

Two separate sources with strong connections to the Lagos state house of assembly informed Legit.ng that Obasa would resign when the house reconvenes.

Source: Legit.ng