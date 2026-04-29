Harrison Gwamnishu shared a follow-up video explaining how a 28-year-old man unknowingly picked up a package containing a gun before police officers stopped him, leading to a fatal encounter that has since sparked widespread reactions online

The activist revealed that despite the victim pleading and offering to cooperate fully, one Delta state police officer opened fire, raising serious concerns about how the situation was handled

While authorities confirmed the arrest of only the officer who fired the shot, Gwamnishu has shared an update about other police officers involved in the incident, following public outrage

A fresh twist has emerged in the case of Mene Ogidi, the 28‑year‑old man shot dead by a police officer in Effurun, Delta State.

Yesterday evening, Gwamnishu shared the shocking video showing the suspect pleading for mercy, saying his friend had deceived him and that he had no knowledge of the crime. He said he was ready to reveal everything before an officer shot him.

Harrison Gwamnishu explains events leading to Effurun shooting as police begin action and move officers linked to the incident to Abuja. Photo: harrison_gwamnishu/proshare

Source: Instagram

Hours after the video went viral and sparked outrage, Delta State police released a statement, explaining what happened and confirming the arrest of the officer who killed the young man, while assuring the public that justice would be served.

In a follow-up video shared late last night on Instagram, activist Harrison Gwamnishu has revealed more details about the incident, insisting that the young man was innocent and was ready to expose the real culprit before his life was cut short.

According to Gwamnishu, Mene Ogidi was asked by a friend to collect a package from a garage using a waybill number. He went to pick it up, unaware that the parcel contained a gun.

On his way out, police officers stopped him, searched the package, and discovered the weapon.

While explaining that he had no knowledge of the gun and was willing to lead them to the friend who sent him, one of the officers, ASP Nuhu Usman, fired the fatal shot.

Harrison alleged that the arrested police officer likely knew about the weapon delivery, which was why he killed the young man to silence him and avoid being exposed.

“He was ready to talk and even take them to his friend, but instead of investigating, they killed him. Nuhu Usman likely knows about the gun delivery, that's whay he shot him so that he will not be exposed” Gwamnishu said.

Harrison Gwamnishu shares the victim’s story in the Effurun shooting and confirms police officers involved are heading to Abuja for a probe. Photo: harrison_gwamnishu

Source: Instagram

The activist explained that Ogidi was an upcoming artist whose family had initially declared him missing, not knowing he had been killed two days earlier.

He said that if he had not spoken out, the police would have remained silent.

“If I didn’t speak yesterday, they would have kept quiet. The incident happened on April 26, but no statement came until the video went viral,” he added.

Gwamnishu gave an update on other officers present at the shooting scene, confirming that all officers involved are now being moved to Abuja for investigation and disciplinary action.

He also expressed gratitude to the person who recorded the video, thanking him for exposing the evil act.

“#UPDATE. ALL THE POLICE OFFICERS INVOLVED ARE CURRENTLY ON THEIR WAY TO ABUJA. Whoever made that video, evil will be far from you. Thanks to you all for lending your voice. We posted this today and in less than 1hour, we received response from the Inspector General of Police. God bless you all.,” he wrote.

Watch Harrison Gwamnishu's video below:

Nigerians react to Harrison Gwamnishu's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@ada.ora_ said:

"How can you take a life you didn't give?? In broad daylight! I've been shook since I saw that video."

@chomyblack1 commented:

"It is not over until they're treated I mean tied and tortured to det just as they did to that innocent boy. So let's amplify our voices more."

@engr_ogediamond wrote:

"Thank God they didn't succeed in silencing you… who would continue the good work you're doing."

@123nanaking reacted:

"God bless you brother @harrison_gwamnishu.. You will Live long and God will keep blessing you and please Protect the person who made the video also."

@alexdiva1_ said:

"What if it's was not recorded 😭😭😭 everyday I ask my self this question 😭 what of those who go through worst nd nobody recorded it."

@pitakwa1 commented:

"Even if the gun belonged to the boy, what right do they have to killl him? Big thanks to the new IGP. AKTIVE IGP."

Gwamnishu challenges VDM over kidnapping allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harrison Gwamnishu challenged social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, to present evidence linking him to a kidnapping case in Edo state.

On January 13, 2026, Gwamnishu shared screenshots of their private messages, accusing VDM of emotional blackmail and mishandling a sensitive issue.

He maintained his innocence and demanded public proof, stressing that accusations without evidence could mislead the public and endanger lives.

Source: Legit.ng