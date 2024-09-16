Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday, September 15, held a closed-door meeting which lasted for about one hour with former military leaders, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar

The meeting at the Uphill Minna residence of Babangida also had former national security adviser (NSA), General Aliyu Gusau, in attendance

Obasanjo arrived Minna in the company of 10 people and he drove straight to Babangida’s residence

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

Minna, Niger state - Former president Olusegun Obasanjo; ex-military ruler Ibrahim Babangida; and former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar; met behind closed-doors in Minna, Niger state, on Sunday, September 15.

Legit.ng gathered that Obasanjo flew in from Benin City, Edo state, after attending the 90th birthday celebration of the Esama of Benin kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion.

Obasanjo in closed-door meeting with Babangida, Abdulsalami, and Gusau. Photo credits: Anadolu, Pius Utomi Ekpei, Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Former national security adviser (NSA), General Aliyu Gusau (rtd), was also present at the strategic meeting.

Although the details of the meeting were not made public, Channels Television quoted sources close to the former leaders as hinting that it may be linked to the rising spate of banditry and insecurity affecting Niger state and other parts of northern Nigeria.

Read more on Olusegun Obasanjo

Group condemns Obasanjo, Babangida, Abubakar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent politician in Nassarawa state, Kassim Mohammed Kassim, accused former Nigerian leaders, Obasanjo, Babangida, and Abubakar, of “conspiracy against good governance”.

Kassim, who made the claim under the aegis of The Democratic Youth Congress, accused the three erstwhile leaders of being uncomfortable with the fight against corruption.

He alleged that the former leaders handed over to Nigerians corruption, nepotism, underdevelopment and values laced with mutual distrust and suspicion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng