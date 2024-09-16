Sources Disclose Details of Obasanjo’s Meeting With Babangida, Abdulsalami
- Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Sunday, September 15, held a closed-door meeting which lasted for about one hour with former military leaders, General Ibrahim Babangida and General Abdulsalami Abubakar
- The meeting at the Uphill Minna residence of Babangida also had former national security adviser (NSA), General Aliyu Gusau, in attendance
- Obasanjo arrived Minna in the company of 10 people and he drove straight to Babangida’s residence
Minna, Niger state - Former president Olusegun Obasanjo; ex-military ruler Ibrahim Babangida; and former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar; met behind closed-doors in Minna, Niger state, on Sunday, September 15.
Legit.ng gathered that Obasanjo flew in from Benin City, Edo state, after attending the 90th birthday celebration of the Esama of Benin kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion.
Former national security adviser (NSA), General Aliyu Gusau (rtd), was also present at the strategic meeting.
Although the details of the meeting were not made public, Channels Television quoted sources close to the former leaders as hinting that it may be linked to the rising spate of banditry and insecurity affecting Niger state and other parts of northern Nigeria.
Group condemns Obasanjo, Babangida, Abubakar
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent politician in Nassarawa state, Kassim Mohammed Kassim, accused former Nigerian leaders, Obasanjo, Babangida, and Abubakar, of “conspiracy against good governance”.
Kassim, who made the claim under the aegis of The Democratic Youth Congress, accused the three erstwhile leaders of being uncomfortable with the fight against corruption.
He alleged that the former leaders handed over to Nigerians corruption, nepotism, underdevelopment and values laced with mutual distrust and suspicion.
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.