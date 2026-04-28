A foreign lady (oyinbo) living in Nigeria who attended a job interview in Abuja has shared her outcome and the offer she received

She disclosed that she was disappointed with the pay for the job role, considering many factors like transportation and savings

The lady gave her response to the job, grabbing attention from Nigerians on the social media platform

A foreign lady living in Nigeria has shared the outcome after she was called for an interview to secure a job.

The oyinbo lady documented her journey from early-morning interview preparations to the final salary negotiations. She also made a comment about the Nigerian labour market, which she said was 'quite different' from what she expected.

An oyinbo lady shares her job-hunting journey on social media. Photo credit: @oliaanddan/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a trending TikTok video, the lady, @oliaanddan, based in Abuja, woke up early for the interview so as to beat the city's notorious traffic.

"I woke up at 5:30 AM... you could hear the chickens crowing," she said.

Oyinbo lady shares outcome of interview

However, the excitement soon turned into a reality check. Responding to followers who asked if she got the job, in another TikTok video, she confirmed that while she was successful in the interview, the "take-home" pay could not take her home.

The lady disclosed that the salary offered was exactly half of what she had budgeted for.

"The job is for a front desk receptionist in Abuja for a cosmetology center. So, yes, I got the job. But the offer was half of what I expected," she said.

She added that if the transportation were considered, she would not be able to save up enough.

An oyinbo lady shares the outcome of her interview in Abuja, Nigeria. Photo credit: @oliaanddan/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She added:

"Because we need to go 'inside town'—we don’t live inside the city centre—that’s why we can’t afford to take the job. I would just waste all my money on taxis."

Beyond the money, the narrator expressed dissatisfaction at the working conditions. The role required her to work 10 hours a day, six days a week.

She said:

"Also, the schedule for this job is six days a week for 10 hours a day. It’s too much for the salary that would be left after all the spending on transportation. So, it doesn’t make sense."

Reactions as oyinbo finds job in Nigeria

Legit.ng compiled reactions from TikTok users who watched the videos of the oyinbo going for a job interview. Some of the comments are below.

Fashion designer in Ajah said:

"Abuja is not that early, you can do that in Lagos."

Godsultant said:

"Hunger never kill you. You better go fastttt. Because that will open you up to other opportunities."

Ehi deblackgurl said:

"Yeah love. Welcome to Nigeria. I wish you good luck with the job hunting. If u need help with any interview let me know."

Joshua Aneji said:

"You will get a job with a better offer soon."

Watch the TikTok videos below:

Lady lands NHS job in the UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student in the United Kingdom shared how she landed a job with the National Health Service (NHS).

She shared how she job-hunted for months and why she left two jobs she had before getting into the NHS.

Source: Legit.ng