Obasanjo Speaks as Babangida Finally Shares His Story
- Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised former military President and head of state, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida to expect diverse criticism of his new literary work – 'A Journey in Service'
- Obasanjo disclosed this on Thursday, February 20, in Abuja while declaring open the public presentation of the book and fundraising for a presidential library to be built in Minna, Niger state capital
- Obasanjo, who was the chairman of the occasion, commended the efforts of the former military ruler in writing the book, stressing that Babangida has not only contributed to history-making, but has also contributed to documenting history
FCT, Abuja - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has emphasised the importance of documenting personal stories, stating that such narratives are vital for future generations.
As reported by Vanguard, Obasanjo spoke on Thursday, February 20, during the launch of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida’s autobiography, 'A Journey in Service', in Abuja.
The event, occurring 32 years after Babangida left office, featured President Bola Tinubu as the special guest of honour, with keynote speaker Nana Akufo-Addo also in attendance. Babangida, in 1993, annulled a presidential election adjudged the freest and fairest election in Nigeria, and he has often been criticised for that.
Obasanjo highlighted that writing serves both individual reflection and national interests. He acknowledged that reactions—both positive and negative—are an inherent part of authorship and contribute to the work’s significance.
The former president urged attendees to remain resilient amid criticism, asking Babangida not to be deterred from sharing his narrative.
This Day quoted Obasanjo as saying:
“It is an important part of our nation-building to keep accurate records. Please don’t be unduly worried about critics and put him down syndrome."
Other distinguished guests included former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who reviewed the autobiography, along with ex-presidents Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Goodluck Jonathan. The gathering highlighted the need for accurate records to aid nation-building.
Watch Obasanjo below:
Obasanjo encouraged everyone to continue documenting their stories, recognising that each narrative contributes to Nigeria’s collective history.
