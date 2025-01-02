Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi visited former military president General Ibrahim Babangida in Minna, Niger State

Obi described Babangida as a "father figure and elder statesman" whose insights are invaluable for addressing Nigeria’s challenges and fostering progress

While the specifics of their discussions remain private, the meeting highlighted strategies for unity, governance, and national advancement

Minna, Niger State – Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi paid a New Year visit to the former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), at his residence in Minna.

The visit provided an opportunity for Obi to exchange thoughts on national matters and seek the elder statesman's counsel.

Peter Obi Visits Former Military President Babangida, Reflects on National Issues

Source: Twitter

Speaking after the visit, Obi described General Babangida as a "father figure, elder statesman, and leader," whose wisdom continues to influence Nigeria’s governance and progress.

“I traveled from Jigawa State to Minna to pay a visit to a father figure, elder statesman, and leader, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida. It was an opportunity to wish him a happy New Year and to exchange thoughts on national issues,” Obi said.

Obi emphasized the value of IBB’s experience and perspectives in addressing the challenges facing Nigeria.

“General Babangida’s wisdom and perspectives remain very important. I always deeply appreciate the chance to visit him and listen to his invaluable advice and words of wisdom,” he added.

While details of their discussions remain private, sources suggest that the duo deliberated on strategies for fostering unity, good governance, and national development.

Obi’s visit underscores his commitment to engaging with leaders across generations to address pressing national issues.

Source: Legit.ng