Heavyweight politicians and political leaders have stormed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for former military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB)

Babangida will be launching a book called "A Journey in Service" on February 20 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja

The former military head of state will unveil the true about June 12, 1993 crisis in the book, "A Journey in Service"

FCT, Abuja - Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar, and other top politicians are converging in Abuja to pay tribute to former military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB).

Nigeria’s top leaders are in Abuja as IBB prepares to unveil the 'truth' about the June 12 crisis.

Other notable guests expected to attend include former Presidents Muhammadu Buhari, Goodluck Jonathan, Yakubu Gowon, and Abdulsalami Abubakar,.

Atiku made a courtesy visit to IBB on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, ahead of the former president’s book launch.

“On a courtesy visit to former military President Ibrahim Babangida ahead of his book launch tomorrow,” Atiku said via his X handle @atiku.

As reported by PM News, the memoir, ‘A Journey in Service’ by Babangida will be released on February 20 at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

The book launch would be chaired by Obasanjo, with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the special guest of honour.

The event is coming 32 years since IBB left office in 1993 after handing over to Ernest Shonekan as the leader of the interim government.

It was gathered that the book launch will be held alongside a fundraiser for a presidential library.

The keynote address will be delivered by the former President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will review the autobiography

Former Minister of Defence Theophilus Danjuma and BUA Group Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu have been named as chief launchers.

IBB explains why he annulled June 12 election

Legit.ng recalls that Babangida said his junta saved Nigeria from chaos by annulling June 12 election.

A business mogul and philanthropist, Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO), was believed to have won the election.

IBB, however, said during an interview that there would have been a violent coup if the election was not annulled.

Reasons June 12 Is Significant in Nigeria’s History

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's pathway to democracy will not be complete if the history of June 12, 1993, presidential election is not told.

It was a day that marked Nigeria's rebellion against the dictatorial rule of military juntas that lasted for decades.

June 12 is synonymous with Nigeria's freedom from the shackles of mediocrity to decision-making by the people.

