Ikeja, Lagos state - Mojisola Meranda, the speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, is reportedly under pressure to resign.

As reported by The Cable on Monday, February 17, tension heightened at the Lagos house of assembly on Monday, February 17.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) stormed the legislative chamber and reportedly locked Meranda out of her office.

Media reports indicated that several workers of the Lagos state house of assembly rallied around Meranda amid the pressure.

Recall Meranda had recently replaced Mudashiru Obasa following antagonism towards the Agege politician by several of his colleagues. However, some veterans in the Lagos chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are said to be averse to Meranda's emergence as speaker.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng