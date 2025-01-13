The Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, has made history

She was elected speaker of the assembly moments after the assembly speaker Mudashiru Obasa, was impeached by the lawmakers over corruption allegations

This development comes amid the political debate over who becomes the next governor of Lagos state

Lagos state - Hon. Mojisola Meranda, on Monday, January 13, made history by becoming the first elected female Lagos Speaker.

Meranda takes over as Speaker of the Lagos state assembly following Obasa's impeachment. Photo credit: Mojisola Meranda

She was elected after lawmakers impeached Mudashiru Obasa under whom she served as deputy.

As reported by The Nation, Meranda, the lawmaker representing Apapa I State Constituency, Meranda took her oath of office on Monday during a plenary session.

Prior to her recent position, Meranda served as the deputy speaker of the Lagos Assembly.

Taking her oath of office, Meranda said:

“I affirm that I will be faithful as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly; that I will perform my functions honestly to the best of my ability, faithfully, and in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Why Lagos lawmakers impeached Obasa

Legit.ng reported that the 32 members of the Lagos State House of Assembly removed Obasa from his position amid allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement against the speaker.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that Obasa was accused of spending N17 billion on a gate to the assembly complex, which critics argue is excessive and fraudulent. There have also been allegations of mishandling constituency funds and projects.

