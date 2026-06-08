Nigerian singer Ayra Starr became a topic of discussion online as she spoke about her fashion choices

This was after she made a recent post of herself wearing a sultry outfit paired with a striking headpiece

The Marvin prodigy took to the comments to address critics who condemned her skimpy outfit

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has spoken out after facing backlash over her daring fashion choices.

The “Who’s That Girl” hitmaker recently shared photos on her social media pages in which she was seen wearing a sultry outfit paired with a striking headpiece.

Ayra Starr opens up about the controversy behind her skimpy outfits. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

While the look drew admiration from fans, it also sparked criticism from others who labelled the outfit “indecent.”

In response, Ayra Starr dismissed the negative comments with confidence. She urged critics to calm down, making it clear that her fashion sense is bold and unapologetic.

“Y’all relax in the comments; I’ve worn way worse, and I’m going to wear way worse, so manage your yarns,” she wrote.

See the post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayra Starr has opened up about her approach to relationships.

In a recent interview, the 23-year-old artiste revealed that she made a deliberate decision to stay away from dating during her high school years — and her reason has left many thinking.

“I didn’t date in high school because I didn’t want to be anybody’s ex,” she said.

For Ayra, it wasn’t just about avoiding heartbreak. She explained that she was wary of the intentions of those who showed interest in her at the time.

“I’m such a baddie… a lot of guys were trying, and I was like, why are you trying? That means you must have an ulterior motive,” she added.

While she may have kept her distance in her teenage years, Ayra Starr also revealed that she has experienced love.

The singer disclosed that one of her recent songs, “Where Do We Go,” was inspired by a relationship she kept completely private.

“It was a very secret relationship… nobody knew what was going on — only us,” she shared.

According to her, even her close friends had concerns and advised her to walk away. But she chose to follow her heart.

“My friends were telling me to wrap it up, but I was like, ‘No, I love him’.”

The revelation adds emotional depth to her music, giving fans a new way to connect with the story behind the lyrics.

Ayra Starr also shared her thoughts on what truly matters in a partner.

While she acknowledged that everyone has preferences, she made it clear that physical appearance is not a priority for her.

“You can be fine and not have sense. It is the truth,” she said.

According to the “Rush” hitmaker, her choice was rooted in self-awareness and caution.

Ayra Starr addresses fashion controversy. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr's album hits 375 million views

Legit.ng had reported that the talented singer recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of work, 'Year I turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded.

It was reported that the album, which had only spent a day on major platforms, made a record of 375 million cumulative streams.

Source: Legit.ng