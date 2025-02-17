The Department of State Security (DSS) has sealed the offices of Lagos Assembly Speaker Mojisola Meranda, her deputy, and the clerk

This happened days after former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa challenged his removal in court and demanded his reinstatement

Obasa's removal has generated fresh controversy within the APC, as members of the party's highest decision-making body, the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) are reportedly divided

Lagos state - Officials of the Department of State Security (DSS), and Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Monday, February 17, stormed the premises the Lagos State House of Assembly.

DSS takes action after Obasa sued the Lagos Assembly and new speaker Hon. Meranda.

Source: Twitter

Obasa vs Meranda: DSS, police seal Lagos Assembly

The security operatives reportedly sealed up the offices of the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, her deputy and clerk of the house.

Vanguard reported that as of 10:00am, armed security personnel took over the premises at Alausa, Ikeja, and environs frisking every passersby.

Meranda, however, arrived with her convoy at about 11.15am.

Obasa drags Lagos Assembly to court, demand re-instatement

Legit.ng reported that Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached former Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, had filed a lawsuit before a Lagos High Court demanding his immediate reinstatement.

Obasa, who was removed from office on January 13, 2025, is challenging the legality of his impeachment.

Amongst other prayers, the lawmaker is seeking an order nullifying his removal and restoring him as Speaker.

The suit, filed on Friday, February 14, named the current Speaker, Lasbat Mojisola Meranda, and the Lagos State House of Assembly as defendants.

Vanguard reported that Obasa argued in the suit that the January 13 plenary session where he was impeached was not properly convened, making the proceedings unconstitutional.

Lagos Assembly: Obasa's impeachment stirred fresh crisis

Legit.ng reported that Obasa was removed in absentia by 32 out of the 40 members of the state Assembly on January 13, 2025.

According to Vanguard, Obasa was in America when he was removed in a situation described as “coup,” by President Bola Tinubu.

The development has generated controversy with members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), an apex political decision making body in All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos, divided over Obasa’s removal.

