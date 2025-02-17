Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar said President Bola Tinubu should stop interfering in the affairs of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Legit.ng recalls that the Department of State Security (DSS) sealed the offices of Lagos Assembly Speaker Mojisola Meranda, her deputy, and the clerk.

Atiku says DSS invasion of Lagos assembly was done by "those who claimed to have fought for democracy" Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

This happened days after former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa challenged his removal in court and demanded his reinstatement.

Obasa's removal has generated fresh controversy within the APC, as members of the party's highest decision-making body, the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) are reportedly divided.

Atiku said President Tinubu should focus on fixing the mess he plunged Nigeria into after assuming office.

“Tinubu should focus on bringing Nigeria out of the mess he plunged the country into rather than interfering in the state matters”

The former vice president stated this while reacting to the invasion of DSS at the premises of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday, February 17, 2025.

Atiku said the DSS operative reportedly had a mandate to enforce a leadership change in the House.

He stated this via his verified X handle @Atiku, adding that it was done by “those who claimed to have fought for democracy”

“It is bewildering that the invading operatives reportedly have a mandate to enforce a leadership change in the House.

“It is appalling that it is those who claimed to have fought for democracy that decided to sanction this crass desecration of the state’s foremost legislative body, and by so doing, putting our hard-earned democracy in jeopardy.”

Atiku said the alleged invitation of DSS operatives to the Lagos assembly should be investigated.

“The purported invitation of armed security operatives for a conflict resolution in a parliament is an anathema that should be frowned upon and interrogated with all sense of urgency. “

DSS: Why we stormed Lagos assembly

Legit.ng earlier reported that the DSS stated that its deployment to the Lagos state house of assembly followed an official request from lawmakers seeking security reinforcement.

Intelligence reports warned of possible disruptions linked to an alleged plan to reinstate the impeached Speaker, Obasa

The DSS emphasized that its presence was to maintain order and prevent security threats at the legislative complex.

