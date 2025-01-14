Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Alausa, Ikeja - Some supporters of Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, sang “On Your Mandate” while in a police van.

Legi.ng earlier reported that Obasa was impeached over alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office, corruption, and financial mismanagement.

The 32 members of the assembly impeached Obasa on Monday, January 13.

Obasa's supporters they were arrested by the police without any explanation Photo credit: Gbolahan Owolabi-Dada

Source: UGC

Police operatives reportedly arrested Obasa’s supporters for loitering near the assembly complex.

Speaking through the Police van’s window shutters, the supporters claimed to be members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Agege Constituency.

The men who created a scene while singing “On Your Mandate” said they were arrested without any explanation.

They explained that they were in the assembly to visit Obasa.

“We came down to the assembly to visit Obasa, and they arrested us,” one man said. “A tangible reason has not been given for apprehending us. We are about 20 people from Orile Agege. We are APC youths.”

Nigerians react as police arrest Obasa's supporters

@neefenawti

Una go tey for jail. Make una continue.

@okeyjames

We are looking at slavery in broad daylight. Omo. Slavery has never been more obvious in Nigerian politics like this.

@hilary_uba

Let the Nigeria police take them on a cruise around Lagos. Mandate is mandating.

@SuoazOfficial

This is what happens to a people who are not class conscious. Whether you support APC or not, when push comes to shove if you are not a part of the ruling class you will be treated like trash.

@kingkhone4real

On the mandate to prison.

@blessingofgo

Werey plenty for this country

Them go stand on the mandate and enter prison.

@iam_TUNADEZ

Chai! On your mandate to Kirikiri

@Lord_Finbarr

On a Monday morning when serious people are already in their various places or work and business, just take a look at what these useless miscreants have turned themselves into.

When they now see people with success, envy and jealousy will wanna consume them. Idiots 😒

List of speakers of Lagos assembly since 1999

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obasa, representing Agege was impeached as speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Obasa was impeached on Monday, January 12 and replaced by Mojisola Meranda, representing Apapa Constituency 1.

Meranda became the first female and eight speaker of the state house of assembly following Obasa's impeachment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng