Arrested Obasa Supporters Chant Tinubu’s ‘On Your Mandate’ Song In Police Van, Video Trends
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Alausa, Ikeja - Some supporters of Mudashiru Obasa, the impeached speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, sang “On Your Mandate” while in a police van.
Legi.ng earlier reported that Obasa was impeached over alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office, corruption, and financial mismanagement.
The 32 members of the assembly impeached Obasa on Monday, January 13.
Police operatives reportedly arrested Obasa’s supporters for loitering near the assembly complex.
Speaking through the Police van’s window shutters, the supporters claimed to be members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Agege Constituency.
The men who created a scene while singing “On Your Mandate” said they were arrested without any explanation.
They explained that they were in the assembly to visit Obasa.
“We came down to the assembly to visit Obasa, and they arrested us,” one man said. “A tangible reason has not been given for apprehending us. We are about 20 people from Orile Agege. We are APC youths.”
Nigerians react as police arrest Obasa's supporters
@neefenawti
Una go tey for jail. Make una continue.
@okeyjames
We are looking at slavery in broad daylight. Omo. Slavery has never been more obvious in Nigerian politics like this.
@hilary_uba
Let the Nigeria police take them on a cruise around Lagos. Mandate is mandating.
@SuoazOfficial
This is what happens to a people who are not class conscious. Whether you support APC or not, when push comes to shove if you are not a part of the ruling class you will be treated like trash.
@kingkhone4real
On the mandate to prison.
@blessingofgo
Werey plenty for this country
Them go stand on the mandate and enter prison.
@iam_TUNADEZ
Chai! On your mandate to Kirikiri
@Lord_Finbarr
On a Monday morning when serious people are already in their various places or work and business, just take a look at what these useless miscreants have turned themselves into.
When they now see people with success, envy and jealousy will wanna consume them. Idiots 😒
List of speakers of Lagos assembly since 1999
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Obasa, representing Agege was impeached as speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.
Obasa was impeached on Monday, January 12 and replaced by Mojisola Meranda, representing Apapa Constituency 1.
Meranda became the first female and eight speaker of the state house of assembly following Obasa's impeachment.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.