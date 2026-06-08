Judikay has shared her testimony about what she was told when she was pregnant with her child during her baby dedication

She revealed the negative result she received from a scan while she was abroad, and what her husband said about it

Many were taken aback after hearing that she received the scan results while she was in Canada

Gospel singer Judith Kanayo-Oparam, better known as Judikay, has shared what she went through when she was pregnant with her second child.

The singer and her husband welcomed a baby a few months ago after waiting for a couple of years to have another child.

Reactions as Judikay recalls pregnancy ordeal and what songographer said/ Photo credit@judikay

Source: Instagram

While having her baby dedication in church, she recounted what she was told during her pregnancy when she travelled to Canada to have her baby.

According to her, she travelled to Canada when her baby was 34 weeks old and went for a scan.

While undergoing the scan, she was asked to turn, and the sonographer pressed her abdomen as she asked questions about the procedure.

Judikay shares details about her baby

In the recording, the music star noted that the woman conducting the scan told her that her baby was not breathing and that she did not have a nose.

Judikay shares testimony about her second pregnancy during baby dedication. Photo credit@judikay

Source: Instagram

Sharing more, the singer said she was also told they would carry out a Down syndrome test on her child.

She then decided to call her husband, who told her to tear the report, and they both began to praise God in thanksgiving for their baby.

When it was time for delivery, she said her daughter had the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck twice while still in the womb.

In her words: “At 34 weeks, I traveled to Canada to have my baby, and I went for a scan. They said she did not have a nose and that I would need to do a Down syndrome test, and also that she was not breathing. I called my husband, and he said I should tear the report and that we were not going to do any test.”

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Judikay

Here are comments below:

@ifeyinwa stated:

"Thank you Jesus for i will bear a fully complete child."

@ifedimma stated:

"Oh i will marry well and I will marry once in Jesus name."

@dynmaichisom shared:

"Glory to Yahweh ... Every pregnant woman would give birth to a complete and perfect living baby. Baby alive, mother alive. Amen."

@rosamender wrote:

"Thank you Jesus... Thank God you are alive, and the baby is alive too. Glooooory to God."

@markweidorca shared:

"Thank you Jesus."

@comapansin singgs commented:

"Have you seen the lord fail oh officialjudikay no no ooooooo."

Judikay joins Mercy Chinwo to drag EeZee Conceptz

Legit.ng previously reported that Judikay took music label boss Eezee Tee to court and accused him of stealing her $264k.

In the documents shared online, Judikay raised some issues in the report of the funds she was supposed to get within a stipulated period.

She complained about several overlapping months, altered reports, and the absence of some reports of her revenue, while other artists got theirs.

Source: Legit.ng