Veteran actress Rita Edochie fiercely came for Judy Austin, wife of her nephew Yul Edochie

This was after the young mum asked triggering questions around the revered Igbo red cap

Rita Edochie, in a heated post online, pointed out the irony in Judy’s controversial statement

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has taken aim at Judy Austin, wife of her nephew Yul Edochie, after Judy questioned whether it was proper for a woman without an Igbo title to wear the traditional red cap.

Judy’s remarks, made days ago, stirred debate online.

Rita Edochie breaks silence on Judy Austin’s controversial Igbo red cap remarks. Credit: @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

But Rita Edochie, in a lengthy Instagram post, dismissed Judy’s authority to speak on cultural matters, accusing her of hypocrisy.

She wrote:

“Is it proper for a married woman in her husband’s house to abduct another married woman’s husband in her home? I just want to know. Aunty traditionalist, I refuse to follow your words and not mind your actions. You can’t be a thief and expect me to learn morals from you.”

Edochie went further, stressing that Judy’s advice carried no weight because she was still “swimming in the very same sin morning, afternoon and night.”

“It’s not only appalling but a big slap on the face of common decency. That’s an improper fraction now. It’s hypocrisy in the highest order,” she added.

The veteran star also questioned Judy’s credibility as a role model:

“Sometime last year, the same person came out to advise women and young girls on how to stay in their husbands’ houses, even though she could not stay in her lawfully wedded husband’s house… What tangible advice can likely come out of a desperate home wrecker?”

Mrs Edochie mocked Judy’s attempt to lecture on tradition, saying:

“Who are you to lecture on traditional matters? Is it not the same tradition that says a woman can’t sleep with another man while she is in her man’s house? Even the Bible talks about it.”

She concluded with biting irony:

“How can the referee be committing fouls and still be bloowing the whistle on everybody else? How can an examiner fail the same examination she is setting for others? The irony is so rich that it deserves its own chieftaincy title. People should at least practice what they preach.”

See her post below:

Internet users react to Rita Edochie's outburst

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ejim_juliet1 said:

"Is the married woman's husband a minor?"

tjdelano said:

"Internet refused to forgive Judy and move on like in other cases 😂😂😂."

dubex_dpo said:

"As she wan crase, help me ask am ooo, mgbokwo feeling funky 😳🤷

kunda_dk said:

"It's her audacity for me, honestly 😤 She needs to share her plug so I can purchase audacity too."

d.u.n.k.e said:

"Is not right ma na only community toto distributor dey behave like that."

favourchildd said:

"@judyaustin1 nollywood refreshment kpekussss wehhhhh doong make gbhimmmmmmm...:

Rita Edochie challenges Judy Austin over claims about the Igbo red cap. Credit: @ritaedochie

Source: Instagram

Rita Edochie fires at May's trolls

Legit.ng reported that Rita Edochie slammed social media users trolling May.

The actress fired at people demanding that May remove Yul Edochie’s surname from her social media pages.

Rita blew hot, noting that May would never do such and would always bear the name.

Source: Legit.ng