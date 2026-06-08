The Nigerian food and culinary industry has suffered a major loss following the death of Mary Osadebame Arokodare

The details of the food entrepreneur's death and the temporary closure of her business were shared online

Celebrity chef Hilda Baci, among other popular online chefs, have also taken to social media to mourn their colleague

It is a moment of deep sorrow and grief in the Nigerian food and culinary industry as the death of food entrepreneur Mary Osadebame Arokodare was made public.

Arokodare, who is the founder and CEO of Debascreamery, a premium ice cream brand in Nigeria, passed on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at age 33.

Food entrepreneur Mary Osadebame's team announces her death on social media. Credi: maryosadebame

Source: Instagram

The report of her death was announced by her team on Instagram. According to the update, the deceased food business would be shutting down temporarily.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our owner and founder, Mary Osadebame Arokodare born 9th Nov 1992 died 6th June 2026. In light of this loss and out of respect for the family during this difficult time, all business operations will be temporarily suspended until further notice.

We Kindly ask for your understanding, patience and respect for the family’s privacy as they navigate this challenging period. We will provide updates regarding the resumption of operations as soon as further information becomes available bill all events booked would still commence as planned.

On behalf of the family and everyone associated with the business, we extend our sincere gratitude for the support, condolences and kindness that have already been shown. Please keep the family, friends and all those affected in your thoughts during this time. Thank you for your understanding," the statement read.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the Nigerian movie industry has again been thrown into mourning following reports that veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye, popularly known as Energy, has passed away.

Nigerian food entrepreneur Mary Osadebame passed away on June 6, 2026. Credit: debascreamery

Source: Instagram

The heartbreaking development was announced on Thursday morning, May 28, 2026.

According to reports, the actor, who was also a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, died in the early hours of the day.

A social media post announcing Mary Osadebame Arokodare's death is below:

Hilda Baci, others mourn

The announcement has drawn condolences from popular faces in the food and culinary industry, including Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

hildabaci said:

"This is the most heartbreaking news Deba was honestly the sweetest soul I pray her soul eternal rest

chefchuchay commented:

"Debaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! Debaaaaaaaaaaaaaa! I was meant to post this but I just couldn’t!! How would I announce to the world that you are gone ??? How ??? My dearest friend! God knows best! I love you Forever!"

diaryofakitchenlover commented:

"God have mercy."

jbums said:

"Journey well sweet soul 💜💜✨ you were too good for this world and that’s the truth. We love you."

kanyinpops reacted:

"This is extremely heartbreaking! Very sweet and kind Debame, may your soul rest in peace."

divayetty wrote:

"So sad. May her soul continue to rest in peace."

nexxa_kitchen commented:

"This news is so painful to hear. My thoughts and prayers are with the family."

Actor James Handy passes away

Legit.ng also reported that veteran actor James Handy, celebrated for his memorable roles in films such as Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji, and Logan, died at the age of 81.

The tragic event happened after a fatal stabbing at his Los Angeles home.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Handy was seen unconscious with multiple stab wounds to the chest at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Guardian reports.

Source: Legit.ng