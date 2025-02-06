Lagos Assembly members stirred concerns in the polity as they resumed plenary on Thursday and declared support for President Bola Tinubu-led federal government

The highlight of the session in the House on Thursday was the absence of the sacked Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa

The former Speaker, Obasa, who represents Agege constituency, was removed on January 13 over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office

Lagos state - On Thursday, February 6, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly expressed their unwavering support and loyalty to President Bola Tinubu for impressive achievements and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Lagos lawmakers shun Mudashiru Obasa who was absent during plenary on Thursday as they pledge loyalty to President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @mudashiru_obasa, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Obasa absent as Lagos Assembly resumes plenary

The lawmakers hailed Tinubu for his performance as Lagos state governor, and for improving the nation’s socioeconomic fortune.

As reported by Vanguard, they resumed plenary of the assembly on Thursday, barely a month after Mudashiru Obasa was removed as Speaker of the House.

During the plenary on Thursday, the embattled ex-speaker was conspicuously absent, stirring fresh concerns in the polity.

Why did the lawmakers back Tinubu's reforms?

From the report on Thursday, the lawmakers made their support known following a motion under Personal Explanation by the lawmaker representing Epe Constituency I, Mr Abiodun Tobun, during plenary.

Tobun had during his presentation noted that the cost of living had reduced, while the naira had appreciated against the dollar due to the government’s impactful policies.

The lawmaker, who noted that there was room for improvement, said there was also the need to commend the president for making bold decisions to fix the economy.

The members took turns highlighting various achievements of the Tinubu administration, emphasising his political sagacity both in Lagos and across Nigeria.

The assembly member representing Eti Osa Constituency II, Mr Gbolahan Yishawu, contributed, saying "the president’s economic policies were apt and successful."

Obasa fumes over removal as Lagos speaker

Legit.ng earlier reported that over the weekend, Obasa rejected his impeachment and said he would remain the speaker of the house until due process was followed.

The embattled lawmaker was accused of financial misappropriation and misconduct but has challenged the lawmakers to justify their allegations and disclose their evidence against him.

Obasa maintained that his impeachment would only be accepted if it was done according to the regulations and stated that his only crime was nurturing governorship ambitions.

Lagos GAC holds crucial meeting to decide Obasa’s fate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the highest decision-making body of the APC in Lagos state, the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), held a crucial meeting on Monday, February 3, to decide Mudashiru Obasa's fate.

Members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) will meet at the state government house in Marina to resolve the controversy surrounding Obasa’s removal as speaker of the assembly.

This move followed the reports of Obasa rejecting his impeachment by Lagos lawmakers and claims that President Tinubu ordered his reinstatement.

