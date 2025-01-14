Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has reacted to the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa as the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly

Sanwo-Olu distanced himself from Obasa's impeachment which took place on Monday, January 13, 2025

According to Sanwo-Olu, Obasa's impeachment is purely a legislative matter and the Assembly handled it the best way they could

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ikeja, Lagos state - Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has distanced himself from the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa as the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Obasa was impeached over alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office, corruption, and financial mismanagement.

Sanwo-Olu described Obasa’s impeachment as a strict legislative affair Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu/Gbolahan Owolabi-Dada

Source: Facebook

The 32 members of the assembly impeached Obasa on Monday, January 13, 2025.

Sanwo-Olu said Obasa’s impeachment is strictly a legislative affair devoid of politics.

He further stated that the Lagos state government has no influence or interference in the impeachment process.

According to The Punch, Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, made this known during an interview after Obasa, who has been the speaker since 2025 was impeached.

“It is purely a legislative matter and the Assembly handled it the best way they could. It has nothing to do with the governor,”

Akosile cited the separation of powers in the constitution, involving the Executive, Legislative, and Judiciary."

Legit.ng recalls that a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Fouad Oki, justified Obasa's impeachment as the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The Lagos lawmakers impeached Obasa on Monday, January 13, over allegations of financial misappropriation.

According to Oki, Obasa was recalcitrant, and President Bola Tinubu saw it in him when he called a meeting to resolve the crisis in the state assembly.

Also, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu reportedly stepped in to resolve the alleged rift between Governor Sanwo-Olu and Obasa.

The closed-door meeting was said to have been held at Tinubu's private residence in Ikoyi and was attended by the GAC member and the deputy governor of state, Obafemi Hamzat.

Tinubu reportedly faulted Obasa over his lack of respect for the governor's office, saying his statement could bring the party into disrepute in the state.

Obasa was first elected into the Lagos assembly in 2003 and became the speaker in 2015, making him the longest-serving speaker after 9 years in the position.

Video of Obasa's removal as Lagos Speaker emerges

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that a video detailing the removal of Obasa as speaker of the Lagos assembly unanimously by members of the House has emerged.

The motion for Obasa's impeachment was moved by Obafemi Saheed, the lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency 2.

Obasa was impeached in absentia as he was in the United States, and his deputy, Mojisola Meranda, was elected the speaker of the House.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng